Goodbye to iPhone buttons? The iPhone 15 Pro could surprise with only one solid volume button and one for mute

- Advertisement -

There are already different rumors and comments that already indicate enough information about what is coming for the next great iPhone 15 standard and Pro. With a wide variety of changes in the design of this latest range including, obviously, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there was still not enough attention on an important aspect of the design such as the volume controls on the side of the device now in a unified way.

iPhone 15 Pro with unified volume buttons

Youtube content creator ZoneOfTech He indicated through his Twitter account that the Cupertino company usually uses two pins on the buttons to place them on the chassis. However, the latest renders released based on leaked CAD drawings of the iPhone 15 Pro point to two pins in a single indentation where the volume buttons are supposed to be positioned. It is particular to mention that the renders for the standard iPhone 15 do indicate the possibility of two buttons.

Among these kinds of details about the concept for the iPhone 15 Pro, ZoneOfTech claims “100% certain” that the Pro versions will include a unified long volume button instead of two separate ones.

- Advertisement -

In addition to all this information, the Youtuber points out that a mute button with a singular pulsation style will be included. The change would exclude the up and down tap controls as it currently is.

Almost 100% sure that the iPhone 15 Pro will LONG Unified Volume button, rather than 2 separate ones. WhatsApp finally knows when Do Not Disturb mode is active on Android While making our iPhone 15 Pro Concept, we’ve found that Apple uses 2 pins on each of the 2 volume buttons. The iPhone 15 Pro CAD only shows 2 pins on a longer volume button. pic.twitter.com/KzkpS9fYBB —Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) March 2, 2023

Solid state adaptation and mute button

There are also rumors that Apple continues to adapt its buttons to a solid-state one with haptic feedback for the power and volume controls in the following versions. The possibility of the unified button is also present with solid state and that it will be able to detect the touch in the upper and lower sections. There is also the mute button that will displace the classic switch.

It is not yet known for sure what will be the detailed operation of these new tactile buttons through the covers or if direct contact is necessary. Also now you have to change the button process to be able to access the recovery mode of the device when it does not work as it should. However, not everything can be doubts, it is clear thate this new technology protects the device much better from the environment such as dust and water. Well, in this way there is no physical system of pressure.

There are even more rumors that Apple will include two extra Taptic Engines. Although this would only be for iPhone 15 Pro models on solid state buttons. As presented in this post, the standard iPhone 15 could continue with mechanical buttons.

- Advertisement -

There is already a history of an Original iPhone that had a unified volume control. In other words, a long button that reached the iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS. For the iPhone 4 there were some changes introducing circular buttons. Later the iPhone 6 would change back to longer and separate pill-like buttons. Then the buttons have been changed with certain redesigns until today. Finally, the middle 8to5Mac it also reaffirms the 15 Pro models with a unified button and mute button instead of just a switch.

Among all these updates on the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and the standard versions you can also find more information about what is coming. For example, the new possible ranges of colors or even, if it is of interest to you, the innovations in the cameras. Above all, highlight the utmost importance of the processor that will maximize the device, being an innovation and pioneer for Apple. The A17 Bionic 3nm chip.