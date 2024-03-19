Goodbye to compact phones: the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be the next to increase its size, according to the latest leaks

Manufacturers continue to opt for larger mobile phones, leaving behind compact mobile phones of 6 inches or less

Mobile phones have not stopped growing in recent years. Those mobile phones with 5.5 inches or less as standard are left in the past. Nowadays the trend is for mobile phones larger than 6 inches, bordering on 7 inches in many cases. Samsung, which usually opts for three different models (and sizes) in its most premium range, would be the next company to grow its most compact model .

New leaks from South Korea claim that the Galaxy S25 will have a larger screen a change that, although it would not be radical, will distance it further from 6 inches, a screen size that seems to have been forgotten for all manufacturers.

A larger Galaxy S25 could also have advantages: more battery and better cameras

This wouldn’t be the first time the base model Galaxy S has increased in size. In fact, the screen grew up on the Galaxy S24, recovering the size that the mobile phone had until the S21 generation. These have been the sizes that the flagship Samsung’s most compact in recent years:

Galaxy S21: 6.2 inches

Galaxy S22: 6.1 inches

Galaxy S23: 6.1 inches

Galaxy S24: 6.2 inches

Now, according to information leaked in a half koreanpublished by Android Policehe Galaxy S25 will have a 6.36-inch screen, an increase in screen size that should not drastically modify the size of the mobile in general, since part of this increase could be achieved by further reducing the screen frames. Therefore, it should continue to be comfortable to use the Galaxy S25 with one hand.

A bigger mobile usually has some advantages: more space for a larger battery and more space for more complex sensors for the camera, if the manufacturer wants it. In addition, thanks to the energy management of the latest generation processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or its recently announced successor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3), a larger battery usually benefits the device in autonomy.

On the other hand, it is also true that there are fewer and fewer compact mobile phones. The base Galaxy S with its 6.1 or 6.2 inches has remained for years as one of the most interesting alternatives for users who prefer a smaller mobile phone, along with others like the Google Pixel 8. Asus, for its part , offered a Zenfone 10 with a 5.9 inch screen, but this year it has also abandoned that size, replacing the Zenfone 10 with a nearly 6.8-inch Zenfone 11 Ultra. Even Apple ended killing the iPhone Mini.

I still remember, with a bit of nostalgia, those days a little over a decade ago when the first Galaxy Note He felt gigantic with his 5.3 inches. Today, a mobile phone of that size seems unimaginable.