Goodbye to affordable prices with the iPhone 15 Pro? Experts predict an unprecedented increase

The new generation of Apple’s flagship model is getting closer, indeed the iPhone 15, both in its Pro and Pro Max versions, it is speculated that they will be much more expensive compared to the previous Pro devices. At least this has been declared by technology analyst Jeff Pu of the investment firm from Hong Kong Haitong International Securities.

High prices are approaching for the iPhone 15 Pro

Analyst Jeff Pu made a prediction that was shown in a newly released research note. It indicates that the following iPhone 15 Pro models will have a considerable price increase. They would be mainly for reasons related to hardware news that were also rumored. New versions of iPhone will feature titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback from extra Taptic Engines. In addition, a new A17 Bionic processor, improved RAM, periscopic lenses that will increase the optical zoom for the Pro Max range, among many other things.

This would not be the first time that a price increase has been discussed for the next iPhone 15 Pro. At the time, an unverified account on Chinese social network Weibo pointed out this news since the beginning of 2023. However, Apple has not commented on it for these devices. The Pro versions ranged in price in the United States from $999 when Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017. Meanwhile, the Pro Max model started at $1,099 when the iPhone XS Max arrived the following year.

With regard to other countries that are not the United States, the Cupertino company did increase the prices of the iPhone in other years. Although these cases also have to do with the changing situations of foreign currencies. For example, in the UK, the iPhone 14 Pro was priced from £1,099 compared to the £949 price for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Inflation in the United States changes the probability of a price increase. Despite maintaining prices for six long generations in a row for the Pro models, it is quite plausible and logical that some price increase would come along to maintain the benefits as well. Given this, it is not yet known for sure if the standard iPhone 15 and Plus would also have a price increase.

The imminent announcement of the iPhone 15 could come in September. The entire series may include a USB-C port, Dynamic Island and slightly more curved frames. Although there would also be 10 extra functions for the Pro models.