Goodbye Password: Google Accounts Now Support Passkeys

Google accounts have just gained a new security option when logging in: support for passkeys (access keys). With them, you will no longer need to enter passwords to log in, which means you won’t have to memorize it. With passkeys, you can securely sign in to your Google Account using your face, fingerprint, screen lock, or hardware security key. Configure passkeys only on your devices.

To use passkeys to login, just follow these steps: On your mobile go to: Settings > Google

Manage your Google Account;

Security;

Access keys; When finished, you will see the following message: The next time you sign in with your Google Account on this device, you will use fingerprint, face or screen lock to confirm your identity.

Passkeys have already been adopted by several companies and websites such as Apple and Microsoft, as they were developed in partnership with the FIDO Alliance and make accounts much more secure by replacing passwords, two-factor authentication systems, PIN, fingerprints and much more .





It is worth mentioning that the biometric data to authenticate the passkeys is not shared with Google, which means that the access key only exists on the cell phone you authorized and it is not possible to steal it through a phishing attack. You can even use a friend’s cell phone to create a temporary passkey in case your cell phone runs out of battery or breaks down.