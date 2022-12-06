Goodbye pages! Google search on desktop will have continuous scrolling

Instead of splitting into pages, as they have been since Google’s inception, desktop search results will now load in continuous scrolling, the company says. The change follows what was done in the interface for smartphones last year, which basically is to offer six pages of results “at once” before offering a “” button in the footer, so that more links are loaded.

THE news will arrive first for English searches in the USbut very soon it should also be extended to other markets and languages.