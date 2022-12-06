Goodbye pages! Google search on desktop will have continuous scrolling

Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Published on

By Abraham
Instead of splitting into pages, as they have been since Google’s inception, desktop search results will now load in continuous scrolling, the company says. The change follows what was done in the interface for smartphones last year, which basically is to offer six pages of results “at once” before offering a “” button in the footer, so that more links are loaded.

THE news will arrive first for English searches in the USbut very soon it should also be extended to other markets and languages.

With that, Google starts to adopt a design strategy similar to the majority of social network feeds, which requires less touches and more continuous scrolling by the user —which can turn out to be, in the end, quite extensive, video its addictive nature. from platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

The feature should make searches faster and it should make it less important for websites to be on the first page of search results. Google’s own estimate suggests that most people who want additional information typically scroll through up to four pages of results. In any case, the fight for SEO and for being one of the results on that first page must remain visceral.

