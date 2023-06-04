Goodbye Cortana: Microsoft confirms assistant will be discontinued in Windows 10 and 11

After announcing Windows Copilot for Windows 11, now Microsoft has revealed that it will discontinue its old voice assistant, Cortana, in 2023. The possibility was already speculated with the announcement of the new Windows personal assistant, as it is capable of handling with more complex queries, and few users use Cortana.

We are making some changes to Windows that will affect users of the Cortana app. Starting in late 2023, we will no longer support Cortana on Windows as a standalone app… This change only affects Cortana on Windows, and your productivity assistant, Cortana, will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams View and in Microsoft Teams Rooms.

According to Microsoft, support for Cortana will only end as a separate application, so it will continue to be available in applications from the Redmond company where it is already integrated.

In addition, the creator of Windows clarifies that Cortana can still be accessed in services such as Teams, Microsoft 365 and Outlook mobile, but only with voice activation, as the button will be removed from the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11.

We know this change can affect some of the ways you work in Windows, so we want to help you transition smoothly to the new options. Instead of clicking the Cortana icon and launching the app to start using your voice, you can now use your voice and satisfy your productivity needs through different tools.

In this way, Windows 11 users will have to rely on a new personal assistant released in the spring of 2023, but those using Windows 10 will no longer be able to rely on any of them, which is certainly part of Microsoft’s strategy to encourage them to update to the latest system.