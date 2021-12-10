Good Samaritan and gardai save life of ‘petrified’ pooch running on M50

A team effort between a caring member of the public and gardai saw a lost dog led to safety after he wandered onto the M50 on Saturday afternoon.

The “frightened” pooch was running about 500 meters away from the Finglas exit when animal lover Iwona Czyżykowska spotted him.

The adorable dog left the motorway safely without a scratch after Iwona stopped traffic and gardai quickly arrived to the scene.

Iwona told Dublin Live: “I could not leave him like that and I overtook the dog and stopped the car. I tried to call the dog over but he was in panic, petrified and scared and he was running further away from me.

“He was creating danger to his life by running away.”

Iwona started to stop traffic and rang gardai for help.

She said: “I started to stop the oncoming cars, some of them stopped but most of the drivers were sounding the horn nervously and they were getting mad at me that I am stopping the traffic.

“Few women stopped and tried to help me catch that dog but the situation was getting out of control and dangerous because they were chasing him. From experience I know that you have to do it really safely and you have to try call the dog calmly.

“Most of the cars were stopped at this point but some of the drivers were trying to drive using only one lane and they were beeping. I called the Guards and I said that something bad would happen since I would not leave that dog on the road.”

Iwona praised the quick response from gardai who worked with her to create a “trap” to catch the pooch.

“The guards came really quickly with the sirens on, one of the guards blocked the road and the other one came over to me.

“I told him that we will not be able to catch the dog because he is in a shock and we have to chase him away to the side of the road.







(Image: Iwona Czyżykowska)



“The guard was a very kind man. He was blocking the road so that the dog would not run away and the dog slowly started to move to the side of the road.

“I stood on the side where my car was parked and the guard on the other side of my car and we created a trap so that the dog was blocked behind my car and could not move anywhere else.

“Always in those kinds of situations you have to remain calm and level-headed, you can never chase a frightened animal.”







(Image: Iwona Czyżykowska)



She said the gardai’s quick arrival “saved that dog’s life”.

“The whole situation from the moment that the guards came to catching the dog when the guards blocked the whole road lasted about 20 minutes.

“Before the guards came, I was stopping the cars standing on the road for about 30 minutes. The really good attitude and the fast arrival of the guards saved that dog’s life.”

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.