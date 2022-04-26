Good news: WhatsApp reactions will be better than expected

One of the novelties that those who use the messaging application impatiently await WhatsApp is the possibility of using emojis to react to messages. The reason is very simple to understand: doing this makes it much faster and easier to reply to a message, whether in a private chat or in a group chat. And, luckily, the options that the app will allow will be greater than initially expected.

This new functionality has been tested for some time and details about it have been revealed (in a very controlled way, that’s true). Thus, at first it was possible to see that there were some few emoji to react… and this was a jug of cold water for many. Fortunately, in a short time in the test versions of iOS and Android it was possible to see that the number of these elements increased considerably, which was good news, but still not perfect.

New information you’ll love

In one of the latest test versions of WhatsApp it has been possible to see a couple of things that are important. The first is that it appears in the text box where the emojis are selected a new icon with the “+” symbol that already allows us to intuit that there are interesting news regarding the reactions. With it, a new range of possibilities opens up, which was exactly what users expected.







WABetaInfo

The second detail is none other than verifying that, once the previous icon is pressed, a lower window opens in which you can choose any of the emojis that you have in the application. Therefore, there will be no restriction regarding the use of this in WhatsApp reactions. And, this is great news because of the flexibility this brings, as well as being able to display exactly the feel you want to convey.

This is being tested on WhatsApp

At the moment this is nothing official, but many of those who use the trial version of the messaging application have already verified how the emoji selector works in WhatsApp reactions. considering the good performance that this tool offers and that it has been working with it for some time, it is not at all unreasonable to think that in a month or so this function will be available in the stable version of the application, although it is present in other developments like Telegram and has given magnificent results.