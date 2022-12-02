Good news: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a larger external screen

- Advertisement -

Folding phones are one of the big bets in this market segment, in what has to do with technological advances. samsung is one of the companies that leads this market, and a change has just been announced that is expected in one of the models that is expected to be a reality in 2023: the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Obviously, we are not talking about a leak in which all the details that this phone will have are known, but it has emerged what will be one of the big changes that this Samsung team will include. This will be none other than to include a much bigger external screen than the one used by the model that is currently in stores. A significant advance and that would result in a quite notable improvement in usability, something that is quite positive when talking about a model with a folding panel.

A logical pressure for this Samsung

According to the data that has been known, the Korean company will have in mind to leave behind the 1.9-inch screen to integrate a new one that I would arrive at three. We are talking about an important improvement, which would allow us to see information in much more detail and, in addition, the usefulness of this component could increase quite significantly. And, luckily, this would not imply any change in the software, since the operating system would work in a similar way as it has to date.

What will inevitably happen is that there will be a design modification of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, since the space occupied by the external screen will be greater and this should be treated in a specific way in the case (always looking for the greatest possible appeal and, also, that the durability of the component is the best possible). The fact is that, if this is confirmed, the firm would listen to the demands of users who see this panel as a very useful element and that it could be better if it increases its dimensions -since, among other things, it prevents having to open the phone on many occasions and, at the same time, you can perform quick actions-.

Other changes expected in this model

Without changing the shape of the screen fold, and improving its resistance and operation, it seems quite clear that other of Samsung’s objectives is to increase the load on the screen. drums of the device we are talking about and that will be announced in 2023. Having a larger screen could benefit just this, since it means more space in the case for the component amperage rises.

For the rest, it is completely certain that the hardware of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will remain among the most powerful on the market, so betting on a Qualcomm processor is normal. In addition, it is possible that, this time, there is a gets better in section photographic… something essential to stay in the high-end product range.

