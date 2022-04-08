Good news: more emojis can be chosen in WhatsApp reactions

The reactions on WhatsApp have not yet reached all users and there are already news regarding what they offer in the trial version of the messaging application. As has been known, everything indicates that the limitation of emojis is something that will not exist in this function that is most useful. Reactions is an option that is available in other developments, such as Telegram or Facebook Messenger, and allows you to quickly respond with an emoji to a message received in an individual or group chat. The action to be carried out to achieve this is very simple: you will have to press continuously on the chosen option and, then, the possibilities to use the tool will appear. Very easy and useful, everything must be said. The novelties that will exist in WhatsApp What has been seen is that the company owned by Meta has decided – before its arrival in the application that all users have – to increase the possibilities that exist when choosing an emoji. Therefore, the restriction of six that existed in the function that some WhatsApp testers have activated is eliminated. They were the following: heart; laughter; surprise; cry; Thank you; and thumbs up. It was a good choice, but much better if there are no limitations. As you can see in the image just before this paragraph, what has been seen in the trial version of WhatsApp is that an icon with the “+” symbol is added, which means that you can access all the database that the application has regarding emojis. In this way, you can choose from anyone who represents what you are eating; going through the anger; and, of course, the sports options that exist. An excellent possibility that, technically, is completely possible. Come on, that is a success, but not a novelty because the same can be used in the Facebook messaging application. We still have to wait a bit As we have indicated, these new options remain in the trial version of the messaging application, so there are many users who cannot use it at the moment. As it will be a widely used option, WhatsApp will want to carry out a large number of tests before making it public, so it is possible that reactions will not be part of the service until summer. But what is clear is that the intention is there. >