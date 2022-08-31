Good news: Instagram will have a powerful new filtering tool

- Advertisement -

One of the things that is most hated about is the large amount of irrelevant content for users that they have to see without being able to do much about it. And this is something that the company seems to want to change. And to do that, we’ve announced a filter enhancement that you can turn on to exclude things you’re not sure you won’t like when you see them in your feed. The truth is that this improvement was absolutely necessary, since there is currently no very efficient way to indicate to Instagram that a type of content (by theme, without going any further) is not wanted to see more, neither in video nor in photo. So fixing this is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and by the looks of it, the Meta-owned company has decided it’s time to take the plunge. A new content filter will come to Instagram Currently, the only effective way that exists in the social network so that it knows that something is not liked is to mark it in this way in the corresponding publication. It is not a bad option, but the slowness with which this is done and, therefore, how tedious it is until the effectiveness is appreciated is something that ends up driving more than one crazy (including myself). Well, the new filter that will arrive and that is located in the upper right area of ​​the user interface -in an icon in the form of settings -next to the search bar-, will allow a radical change in the situation. In this new filter, it will be possible to indicate several options that you do not like at the same time -nothing one at a time- and, therefore, making it clear to Instagram that there are things that you do not want to see in the feed will be much faster and easier. (and without lacking a high degree of precision). You can even restrict the appearance of what includes a hashtag, emojis and, also, specific complete phrases. Without a doubt, something that is sure to be very useful for users and that, let’s not fool ourselves, should be part of the social network application for quite some time now. When will this new option arrive? Well, this is something that the company has not indicated in the announcement of the new filter that it is preparing for Instagram (but it will be included in all available clients). Therefore, we will have to be patient for it to become a reality, but taking into account what it promises in principle, the truth is that it will be one of those essential tools for all those who use this social network, which, precisely, are not few. >