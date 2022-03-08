good news: disney+ will offer a cheaper subscription

The competition between streaming video platforms is quite big, and for this reason they all experiment with the aim of getting more subscribers. An example of what we say is that Disney+ is seriously considering offering a subscription plan that would be cheaper than anything currently in existence.

The truth is that little by little this VOD service is fulfilling the objectives that it had set for itself. Without going any further, the data available regarding the number of subscribers is quite good: 118.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (with an increase of 2.1 only in that period of time). Therefore, it seems that it is on the right track to meet the objective that the company had set itself when it was launched on the market: to reach 300 million in 2024, although it is not particularly abundant, it must be said.

What is Disney + preparing

Well, according to the source of the information, what the North American firm has in mind is to try a new subscription plan, all this without abandoning the tests that it is currently carrying out in India, where there is the possibility of subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, which allows the platform to be used only from smartphones. And what would be striking about the new possibility? well what its price would be the lowest seen so far.

To achieve this, what would be allowed by users is the inclusion of ads just before you start to see something. This can be perfectly assumed by users, since there is evidence in this regard: Paramount+ already offers this possibility also with a price reduction and, in Spain, Movistar+ works in a similar way and it is not something that has cost many users unsubscribe from the platform. So it looks like a good idea on paper.

pixabay

Would there be more restrictions?

This is something that is not known with certainty, but it is normal to think that access to content will not be restricted of Disney + by users, so the attractiveness of the new plan if it has an adjusted price is indisputable. In addition, if the catalog offered by the platform increases considerably with good quality series and movies (such as Mandalorian), surely no one will worry about an advertisement before starting to enjoy themselves in the living room armchair. Now it only remains to wait to see if this becomes a reality and, perhaps, some of you want it to happen as soon as possible, are you one of them?