Good news: Chrome fixes one of its security flaws

One of the big problems with having software that is one of the most widely used worldwide is that it generally becomes the target of hackers. This is exactly what happens with the Chrome browser, of which it has been known that there is a new update that allows to solve some of its most important security flaws. This allows attackers to inject malware into the computer once an animation – GIF type or similar – has been executed and, crucially, it was being used in the real world. To achieve this, a hole in the browser code was used, and this is what has just been corrected by means of a new Google Chrome update. Interestingly, all this was not discovered by third parties as usual. Google’s own threat analysis team was in charge of locating the problem -since they suffered it on their computers-. And, for this reason, they began with the correction work that has come to fruition now, as has been communicated in the Mountain View company’s own browser update blog. Other corrections that have been made Apart from the aforementioned vulnerability that was considered critical by Google, another ten more that were labeled as high risk have been solved. And therefore, we believe it is highly recommended to install the software update as soon as possible to avoid problems when accessing the Internet. Some of the most important are the following: buffer overflow action, which caused the browser to stop responding; access to the computer’s GPU anonymously and, in this way, be able to use it even to mine cryptocurrencies; unauthorized access to the file manager; and, even, entry without consent in the browser’s own store. Therefore, we are talking about considerable dangers that, luckily, already have a solution. How to get the new version of the browser The version of the new update is 98.0.4758.102, so that is the one you have to verify that you install. The North American firm has communicated that the deployment for all users is already in process, but it is possible that in some regions things are going slower than desirable. The improvement is available for Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems and, if it does not reach your computer, you can try the following to proceed manually: type chrome://settings/help in the address bar and press enter. When accessing this tool, a check is always made to see if there are new versions of the browser. In the case of finding one, it proceeds to the download and installation automatically. >