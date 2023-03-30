Good news: Apple announces the official date for the expected arrival of iOS 17

- Advertisement -

If there is something that is stable in the world of technology, it is that maintains its way of working and announcing new products (unless a catastrophe occurs in the firm). Well, the on which the company plans to announce the new version of iOS has been known, and there are no surprises in this regard – since it will coincide with the developer conference as usual. When will the moment be chosen? Therefore, the company led by Tim Cook has already chosen the day on which what is now known as WWDC23 will be held and, consequently, a good number of software products will be released at that time ( especially operating system, since for example everything indicates that it will make new versions of its own for the iPad and, also, the Apple TV players). And what is the specific day on which the commented event will begin? Well, June 5, so it is already possible to mark this on the calendar so that you do not miss anything about iOS 17 in the case of being a fan of the signature of the bitten apple. As always, everything will happen in Apple Park, which is at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, in the state of California. As we said, the way the company works does not change one iota. Possible changes in iOS 17 At the moment it seems that both this software and iPadOS will have some changes that are important. An example is access to third-party application stores, since the antitrust pressure that Apple suffers in this regard is very important (something similar to what happened with USB type C and, finally, it has had to jump through hoops). . One of the other things that seems pretty certain is that the requirement for iOS-compatible browsers to use WebKit will be removed, so the use of custom engines will be history. The possible surprise Well, this year it seems that it will finally exist in the form of Apple’s first mixed reality glasses. If this happens, something that remains to be seen, it would be a crucial move for the company to increase its product range. With the name of Reality Pro, and offering compatibility with iOS, everything indicates that we will finally see this product that, yes, could cost a whopping $3,000. >