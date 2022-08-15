“Good luck Leo Grande: an interesting drama about sexuality in mature women

Good luck Leo big (Good Luck to You, Leo ) is a comedy and film directed recently arrived on the big screen in most of Latin America, which was built around the actress emma thompson who plays Nancy Stokes, a retired religious teacher, a widow with a routine and somewhat bland past, which included a good but very conservative husband. So much so that, her ex-husband has been the only man with whom she has been sexually intimate throughout her life. But she herself will seek to turn things 180°.

The story in general tells Nancy Stokes, a widowed woman in adulthood who has stability in her life, without too many obligations and with two adult children. For the first time, the woman has time to reason about her life, where sexual dissatisfaction is one of the most prominent issues within her frustrations.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star in “Good Luck Big Leo.” (Telam)

So after she retires she longs for some adventure and sex, good sex; the one that she with her husband in her life never got. So now, after Robert passes away, Nancy puts her plan into motion and hires a young gigolo who goes by the exotic name of “Big Leo”, and in an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets him. Seeing him, she thought that his appearance was as good as the one in her picture, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation.

Shortly after meeting him, Nancy discovers that they like each other, so she allows herself to be empowered and, with great sexual confidence, begins to relax. However, over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic changes and the characters’ masks begin to crumble.

Good luck Leo big it was created by Katy Brand Y sophie hyde directed it. Within its cast, in addition to the protagonists Thompson Y Daryl McCormack (pixie Already Good Woman is Hard to Findamong others), appear isabella laughland, Charlotte Ware, carina lopez, Les Mabaleka Y Lennie Beare.

Since its premiere, Good luck Leo big has managed to stand out and be part of the Top 100 of best movies so far in 2022, receiving a very positive criticism and reactions from the public, and of course applauding its protagonist emma thompsoncurrently 63 years old and winner of the Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Good luck, Big Leo. is an immensely enjoyable tragicomedy, where Hyde gives a master class on how to film an actor, McCormackcapturing its beauty but reifying it.” Have you seen it? If not, what are you waiting for to give it a try?

