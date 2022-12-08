Good Lock is finally available in Brazil to boost your Galaxy

The application good lock gives samsung is coming to more countries around the world including the Europe🇧🇷 At first, the brand’s suite of applications for devices is expanding to more regions, but an official list has not been released to find out which nations its users can install. In case you didn’t know, this app makes it possible to make a large number of customizations in the interface of devices from the South Korean manufacturer. From there, owners of the company’s smartphones can install modules such as Pentastic and others that even allow sharing information between cell phones and tablets.

In addition to Europe, Good Lock is also available in countries such as Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Malaysia and Finland. However, the application may be able to be used in other markets. That's a good sign for Samsung handset users who have been waiting to be able to use the suite for quite some time.

In general, whoever has the software installed can download the modules within the Galaxy Store. From there, you can modify items such as settings, camera, keyboard, wallpapers and even app icons. That is, there is a good variety for those who like to customize the look of their smartphone and add more functions.





Until then, one of the limitations of Good Lock was availability in few locations, but that seems to be changing. Likewise, Samsung should expand the installation of the app to more markets in the coming months. Click here to go to the Good Lock Galaxy Store page