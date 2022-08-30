Good for YouTube Music! It will improve -a lot- the privacy of users

- Advertisement -

The YouTube platform, which competes face to face with Spotify, is one of the most interesting currently on the market. Well, a very striking novelty has just been revealed that Google itself has announced and that many users will surely like. We tell you what it is. This has to do with the recommendations offered on the platform, which to date are quite and add good utility when discovering new content. The fact is that the company has decided to be much less aggressive with the privacy of users who use YouTube Music, and this is always good news. The great novelty that will arrive shortly on YouTube To date, the development used the precise location to know the exact place where each person is, but this will no longer be the case. According to a statement from the Mountain View company, the situation will be changed to preserve specific user information. Obviously, you will not lose the option to access the location, but since it is not precise, you will not be able to know if you are in a gym or in a shopping center. But, on the contrary, it will be possible to establish the country in which YouTube Music is being used. In this way, the platform will be able to recommend the most striking lists of the country in question, but little else in terms of location. Is this a true? The truth is yes. This is because the service includes other ways of knowing what each person likes, such as the songs that they have in their own lists or those that are activated by the Like icon. In addition, to discover news it is always possible to use the Activity Bar at the top of the application interface. Another piece of good news that Google has announced This also features YouTube Music, and again the user’s privacy is highly favored. Thus, the company has communicated that the request for permissions will be less and, perhaps more importantly, all the data that has been collected by the location (and those that are known from now on) will be eliminated so as not to keep a history. The truth is that it is a very important decision and that it has to be valued very positively. By the way, Google has confirmed from what day YouTube Music will start working in this way. And, the truth is that it will be much sooner than expected: from September 26, 2022, it will be when the application will stop using the location accurately and will also proceed to delete the history. In other words, everything is just around the corner. >