Good for Apple! Decides it won't fix some iPhones...and that's a good thing

One of the most attractive smartphones for thieves are the iPhone. The reason is clear: they are devices that lose very little value despite being used, so they are much more “greedy” than terminals that use the Android operating system. Apple is aware of this, and has taken an action that is most positive against the problem that we indicate.

To date, the Cupertino company made some decisions in the event that it was aware that one of its phones was Stolen or, alternatively, had lost. If the Find My tool was activated, where it can be indicated that one of these two things has happened, the North American firm refuses to proceed with a device fix in the case of taking it to the stores, its official stores. But, from now on, it will go one step further.

What I decide for Apple

Well, with good judgment in our opinion, if it is detected that a terminal meets any of the two conditions that we have indicated before -and even if the Find My function is not activated on the iPhone, it will not proceed to fix the mobile. Therefore, attractiveness is reduced of the friends of what is foreign when deciding to do bad things with a smartphone from the company with the bitten apple.

Surely you wonder how Apple can know that a terminal is lost or stolen, right? Well, it resorts to GSMA Device Registration, which is a database where mobile users can indicate that a terminal has been stolen or lost. To do this, you have to supply the IMEI number of the smartphone – which is unique for each phone. In this way, it is possible to check if the equipment that arrives to repair a manufacturer’s store is within said list and, if so, not repair it and take the pertinent measures.

When does this protection for iPhones start?

Well, it seems that everything is imminent, since the source of the information indicates that the memorandum where Apple workers are told how to proceed in the event of finding a stolen or lost iPhone (and that it is marketed as such in the GSMA database), either It has been sent. Therefore, this is excellent news, because it is another layer of security for those who decide to buy one of these phones.

