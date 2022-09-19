Good by, Intel Pentium

Next year there will be no more mobile CPUs with the label. The Celeron is also disappearing from the range.

processors are the names of the new entry-level CPUs for the notebook segment, which Intel wants to sell starting next year; Pentium and Celeron will no longer be available. So far, Intel has not given any information on the naming scheme in the desktop area, so you will have to take a closer look in the future – even if Intel claims in its report to simplify its offers.

With the renaming, Intel wants to focus more on the higher-quality processors Core, Evo and vPro. The Pentium was also once a high-end model, but those days are long gone. The Celeron, on the other hand, has always served the entry-level segment.

Top CPU from 1993 to 2006

The Intel Pentium has a long history; It came onto the market in 1993 as the successor to the Intel 486. The name comes from the Greek word “penta” (five); Intel justified the departure from the previously used number scheme with the impossibility of having numbers protected by trademark law.

However, Intel immediately had problems with one of the first Pentiums: The Pentium 60 suffered from the FDIV bug, it returned an error when calculating some floating-point numbers. The Pentium Pro and Pentium MMX then became faster, and with a Pentium III Intel was able to reach a clock frequency of 1 GHz for the first time.

Pentium became Celeron

In 1998 came the Celeron CPUs, which primarily enabled cheap office PCs with less power. Celerons always inherited features from the more expensive models, but were always slower than them due to a lower clock frequency. With some models, the classification was only made in the test at the end of production: If the CPU didn’t meet the requirements of a Pentium, then it just became a Celeron.

In 2006, Intel added the core CPUs to its range, with the Pentiums taking second place to the Celerons. And a whole range of other processors came on top. On that note, bye Pentium, we had a good time. I won’t miss you

