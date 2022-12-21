Good at selfies? iPhone 14 Pro Max has front camera tested by DxOMark

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was announced in September by Apple with a new component: the Dynamic Island. But inside it we find another very important one: the front camera. Now the review of this item has finally been published by DxOMark, one of the most famous and respected testing labs in the world.
Starting with the specs, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 12 MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus that can record videos in up to 4K at 60 fps.
As we can see, the iPhone 14 Pro Max took first place in the DxOMark selfie ranking, beating the iPhone 14 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro which are now in second and third place, respectively.
According to the results of DxOMark, the iPhone 14 Pro Max led in various test requirements such as exposure and blur effect in photos and exposure, color and stabilization when recording videos.
These qualities combined with the high level of detail, nice skin tones, accurate white balance and good blur rendering put the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the top of the list.
However, DxOMark pointed out some things that Apple could improve on, such as noise in some photos and videos, differences in sharpness in video frames, lack of accuracy in skin tones in very high and low light conditions.
- 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with Dynamic Island and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Apple A16 Bionic Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 12 MP f/1.9 front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 48 MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS
- 12 MP telephoto sensor, f/2.8 with 3x zoom and OIS
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor, f/2.2 with 120º angle
- 3D LiDAR sensor for depth detection
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 dual-band
- Dual SIM (with eSIM), IP68 certified, Ceramic Shield glass and Lightning port
- 4,323 mAh battery with 18W charging and 15W MagSafe
- System: iOS 16
- Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 240 grams
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Amazon for BRL 9,179🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 82 offers click here.