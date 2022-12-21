Good at selfies? iPhone 14 Pro Max has front camera tested by DxOMark

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was announced in September by Apple with a new component: the Dynamic Island. But inside it we find another very important one: the front camera. Now the review of this item has finally been published by DxOMark, one of the most famous and respected testing labs in the world.

Starting with the specs, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 12 MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus that can record videos in up to 4K at 60 fps.

As we can see, the iPhone 14 Pro Max took first place in the DxOMark selfie ranking, beating the iPhone 14 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro which are now in second and third place, respectively. - Advertisement - According to the results of DxOMark, the iPhone 14 Pro Max led in various test requirements such as exposure and blur effect in photos and exposure, color and stabilization when recording videos.

Open in Full Screen

These qualities combined with the high level of detail, nice skin tones, accurate white balance and good blur rendering put the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the top of the list. However, DxOMark pointed out some things that Apple could improve on, such as noise in some photos and videos, differences in sharpness in video frames, lack of accuracy in skin tones in very high and low light conditions.

Technical specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display with FHD+ resolution Display with Dynamic Island and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Apple A16 Bionic Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

12 MP f/1.9 front camera

Three rear cameras: 48 MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS 12 MP telephoto sensor, f/2.8 with 3x zoom and OIS 12 MP ultrawide sensor, f/2.2 with 120º angle 3D LiDAR sensor for depth detection

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 dual-band

Dual SIM (with eSIM), IP68 certified, Ceramic Shield glass and Lightning port

4,323 mAh battery with 18W charging and 15W MagSafe

System: iOS 16

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 240 grams

Check out our review