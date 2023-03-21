Gomorra Review: the Italian video game based on the book by Roberto Saviano

- Advertisement -

Thanks also and above all to the TV series that has been exported all over the world, Gomorrah has been incredibly successful, reaching beyond the novel and the film. What was missing was just a video game and, to remedy this deficiency, the Italians of 34BigThings and Sandboxes (here our interview with the developers of Gomorra), who respectively dealt with the publication and the realization of this one visual novels set in the criminal world mentioned in the works of Roberto Saviano. After having immersed ourselves in this infamous context and having made difficult choices, we are ready to tell you in detail about Gomorrah.

Suddenly on the throne

At the center of the events narrated in Gomorrah (or Gomorrah, as the title is called in other countries of the world) we find the very young Nina Miniero, daughter of a prominent Neapolitan boss of organized crime. Despite the girl’s extraneousness to the world of the Camorra, a series of vicissitudes causes Nina to find herself in a situation of grave danger and with an important burden on her: to play the role of “boss”.

Although there are some parallels between the story of Nina Miniero and Genny Savastano, both ‘father’s sons’ who find themselves having to manage a criminal empire, the paths taken by the two aspiring bosses take different paths. It should be noted that how much distance there is between the protagonist of the series and Nina depends above all on the choices made by the player during the narration, given that the title 34BigThings and Sandbox implements well eight different endings which differ more or less substantially from each other.

The development team decided to tell this story in the style of a visual novel. For those not accustomed to the genre, it is a purely textual adventure, accompanied by a series of illustrations which help the player immerse himself in the action.

Talking about action is not wrong at all, because Gomorrah manages to put the user in excited situations, in which, however, everything is experienced from a different perspective and the developments are linked to the selection of one of the available options. In principle, the situations proposed during the story are all interesting and there are some exciting twists able to amaze the player. We also appreciated the constant use of flashbacks, which are essential for a perfect understanding of the relationships between the various characters, as well as for having a more precise picture of the plot. The only note concerns the use of phrases in Neapolitanhardly credible for anyone who knows the Neapolitan language: it must be said, however, that this choice is partly justified by the desire to make the product usable by anyone and the presence of a dialect faithful to the original would have generated many problems.

In our opinion, the greatest criticality of Italian production it is to be found in its management component, which we found completely accessory: its absence would have made the experience more pleasant and smooth. At a certain point in the plot we will be called regularly to send our minions on a mission using a system that is very reminiscent of the one seen in the Assassin’s Creed of the Ezio era: each assignment has requirements and a cost in resources, complete with a success rate which varies according to the criminal used.

These interludes end up breaking the rhythm of the progression a bit but perhaps the real element that is not too focused concerns precisely the presence of the resources, which also play a central role in a large part of the narrative plot.

Although you may decide to ignore everything related to the mechanics of clan management, you still need to prevent the three values ​​from reaching zero. Each of the choices proposed will not only have an impact on the plot, but alongside the option we will find an icon that will show us the consequences of this decision on the resources in our possession.

In other words, in various situations the need to manage resources will necessarily call us to act in a certain way, even without wanting to do so. If we add to this the sometimes confusing interface and the revisable responsiveness of the commands, the reasons that lead us to consider this component the least interesting of the package become evident.

Interface and illustrations

To not adequately support the plot of Gomorrah we also find the illustrations, which are offered in reduced dimensions and in an unusual format, since they occupy a negligible portion of the image. We also noticed one pattern repetitivenesswith the initial screens of the various chapters that present figures that are often identical to each other and, sometimes, completely unrelated to what we will see within that phase of the story.

The style of the illustrations, all in black and white, is sometimes effective and sometimes not, especially if we think of the close-ups of the characters, certainly drawn in a peculiar way but sometimes a little dissonant with the atmosphere and tone of the story. Black and white, together with yellow, are the dominant colors of the interface, accompanied by an anonymous font, an element that is not insignificant if we consider that almost all of the experience consists of reading.

At the end of our first run, the Steam counter for the time spent in the game showed 1.4 hours: this means that it takes just over an hour and a half to reach the end credits, obviously with the due differences related to the choices and the management component. After the adventure, there is no way to replay individual chapters or to access some screen designed to highlight the crossroads of the plot, so as to start a second game with greater awareness and discover all eight endings.