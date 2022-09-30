Goldman’s buying push casts a shadow on his field

There’s a fine line in being both consigliere and competitor. If anyone on Wall Street is up to the challenge, it’s Sachs. The asset management arm of this $100 billion company has closed a $9.7 billion buyout fund, the largest since the financial crisis. Combining investment and advice has advantages, but history shows that it can also cause tensions.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a giant, with $2.5 trillion in assets and $445 billion in alternative investments like the private equity. The head of the unit, Julian Salisbury, told a recent Barclays conference that this makes Goldman the fifth largest alternative manager. His alternative assets are close to those of Blackstone, at the top of the pyramid, with 941,000 million dollars, although in total assets it is still a minnow compared to BlackRock, which is almost five times larger.

David Solomon’s company amassed this treasure as fundraising generally slowed and investors, such as pension funds, pulled out. That makes the new fund quite an achievement. Goldman has advantages: the bank promotes its philosophy one GS (a GS), meaning that each part of Goldman supports the others. When traditional sources of fundraising dry up, Goldman can, in theory, tap into high-net-worth relationships in its private banking business. It also works the other way around: GSAM investments can build relationships with executives, which connect back to wealth management, in a virtuous circle.

But others chase the same dollars. Buyout fund KKR claims that private equity accounts for more than 10% of fundraising, and aims for more. According to the Boston Consulting Group, private investors accounted for 9% of capital raised by private equity in 2020.

In addition, companies such as KKR and Apollo Global Management are clients of Goldman’s investment bank, which they retain for their acquisitions and advisory services, among other things. Paying Goldman while competing to raise funds — or, in this market, to raise capital in general — could breed resentment.

Goldman has a history of putting itself in difficult situations. In 2006, his bankers, who were advising BAA, the operator of London airports, raised, as a defense against a takeover by Ferrovial, the possibility of Goldman a stake. That was so controversial that then-chief Hank Paulson reprimanded his team, which is known as the whipping of Hank (spank from Hank).

The time has changed. the business of private equity Goldman’s is a bona fide investment complex. However, investment banking is Goldman’s bread and butter. Crossing streams has advantages. But if the water invades Goldman’s homeland, it could endanger the house.