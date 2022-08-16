HomeTech NewsGamingGoku, Vegeta and Bulma arrive at Fortnite

Goku, Vegeta and Bulma arrive at Fortnite

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
fortnite goku.jpg
fortnite goku.jpg
- Advertisement -

There are so many good players in Fortnite, that it is difficult to survive a few minutes if you do not have enough experience with the subject, and more now, that it seems that Goku and his friends will come to liven up the matter more.

This is the Fortnite Dragon Ball event, with four playable Dragon Ball characters: Goku, vegeta, bulma and Beerus, with missions, locations, items and special sections to watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

The characters will be purchasable in the Fortnite in-game store, with various Super Saiyan looks for Goku and Vegeta, but they will also be selling pickaxes, gliders and other themed items.

We will see the Kamehameha beam, the Kame house (where Bulma lives), a special Dragon Ball Adventure Island offer and several maps to watch episodes, all with a new Dragon Ball tab in the menu, to see our player’s progress in this new event, with the unique missions to win Dragon Balls and get a special glider in case you collect all seven.

Kingdom Maker is here, the best way to have fun this summer playing

It’s similar to last year’s Naruto event, but in this case we have one of the most beloved characters in the anime world as the protagonist. If Epic keeps adding more Naruto skins, we may have Goku for a while in Fortnite.

Here’s the event trailer, by the way:

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Do you use Google Messages? So you can get YouTube previews

One of the best applications to manage text messages that exist today, especially...
Latest news

The great fall of video games will be distributed unevenly

Inflation may reduce consumer spending, but newer businesses are more vulnerable Will consumers affected...
Apps

LinkedIn tests an algorithm to discover content like TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Intel will use DirectX 12 to support DirectX 9: emulation or translation?

The Santa Clara giant openly confirmed that its Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs offered three...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.