Goku, Vegeta and Bulma arrive at Fortnite

There are so many good players in , that it is difficult to survive a few minutes if you do not have enough experience with the subject, and more now, that it seems that Goku and his friends will come to liven up the matter more.

This is the Fortnite Dragon Ball event, with four playable Dragon Ball characters: Goku, , and Beerus, with missions, locations, items and special sections to watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

The characters will be purchasable in the Fortnite in-game store, with various Super Saiyan looks for Goku and Vegeta, but they will also be selling pickaxes, gliders and other themed items.

We will see the Kamehameha beam, the Kame house (where Bulma lives), a special Dragon Ball Adventure Island offer and several maps to watch episodes, all with a new Dragon Ball tab in the menu, to see our player’s progress in this new event, with the unique missions to win Dragon Balls and get a special glider in case you collect all seven.

It’s similar to last year’s Naruto event, but in this case we have one of the most beloved characters in the anime world as the protagonist. If Epic keeps adding more Naruto skins, we may have Goku for a while in Fortnite.

Here’s the event trailer, by the way: