Goku and the dragon balls already in Spain: the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Edition for sale in few units

The most recent and exclusive Realme mobile is put on sale by surprise in Spain: you can now buy the exclusive of the Realme GT Neo 3T based on the mythical . What do you want to get your hands on this splendid mobile? Well, you’ll have to hurry up. the brand offers limited units on its website from today.

The launch schedule that Realme is considering has been increasing as the brand settled in Europe. And that is a notable advantage for those of us who appreciate the mobile phones of good quality, powerful and with a contained price: Realme has shown to handle all three variables perfectly. He has even taken a liking to the special editions.

Powerful hardware, unique design

The special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3T offers the most in the family at a price that borders the line between mid and high range. All with a special finish inspired by the vast universe created by Akira Toriyama, we can’t think of a better phone for a Dragon Ball fan.

The Snapdragon 870 has proven to be an excellent processor, there is no doubt about that. Despite the fact that it is already more than a year old (clear drawback), it continues to offer great power, 5G and ease to move any app or game. Along with the SoC, the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Edition is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. More powerful than a Game Hame Ha.

Although the power stands out on its own merits, there are other elements that also attract attention. 80W fast charging to fill up its 5,000mAh battery in less time than it takes Goku to grab an all-you-can-eat buffet, 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a photographic section dominated by its triple camera that could have been something better. Even the best fighters have a weak point.

Do you want to get a Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Edition as soon as possible? Well, you know: go to the Realme store in search of the phone, as of today, July 8, this special edition is on sale. Its price is 499.99 euros. And it comes loaded with Dragon Ball-related details, including exclusive wallpapers. It can be purchased later through Amazon, MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés.



