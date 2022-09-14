Going head-on with AMD: Intel says 13th-gen CPUs will reach up to 8 GHz

AMD has already introduced its Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 5nm lithography promising that they will up to 5.7 GHz with overclocking and today is promising that its 13th generation processors will be even more powerful, reaching up to 8 GHz, according to information shared. by Tom’s Hardware who accompanied the Intel’s Technology Tour 2022.

#RaptorLake at #IntelTechTour DDR5-5600

1st 6 GHz

8 GHz OC World Record pic.twitter.com/7uTRMStRs3 — Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 (@aschilling) September 12, 2022

As you can see from Andreas Schilling’s Tweet, at least one of the Intel Raptor Lake generation processors will hit 6 GHz of performance by default and up to 8 GHz via overclock, which is certainly a direct message for AMD. Comment: Whose mind AI? Large language models and the power structure behind them It is also mentioned that the 13th Gen should still have 15% more performance on single core and 41% on multi-threaded tasks, which is really impressive in raw terms and can make a big difference in the end results.

It is worth remembering that these values ​​were already suggested by a leaked benchmark, where the Core i9-13900K managed to reach 5.8 GHz only with two cores in simultaneous use. It is also speculated that this CPU is a new version of the Core i9-12900KS, but with a 13900K chip to reach 6 GHz.

In any case, we will have to wait until Intel’s official announcement, as the company itself has already confirmed that the new models will debut by the end of 2022 and has also scheduled the Innovation event in San Jose, Calif., for September 27, when new information should be revealed and AMD should also release the CPUs Ryzen 7000.

