Going green is anything but easy, whatever Johnson says

Boris Johnson told the UN: “I want you to know that Kermit the frog was wrong when he sang It is not easy to be green.” Perhaps a British prime minister had not said anything so spectacularly inappropriate since Chamberlain returned from Munich in 1938 declaring “peace in our time.” At least a year passed before he went to war. Within days of Johnson’s comments, energy problems were surfacing around the world. The crisis changes everything. Not surprisingly, it will make the cost of being green much more complicated.

Even before the pandemic, energy production could not meet demand. The US shale was in decline. During the Great Lockdown, demand plummeted, and the lack of storage facilities caused oil to go negative. Producers cut investment by 30% in 2020. World capital spending on oil and gas upstream it has fallen from nearly $ 800 billion in 2013 to less than $ 350,000. The main oil producers shale, Chesapeake and Whiting have gone bankrupt. The survivors are playing it safe. The number of oil rigs in the Permian Basin has fallen in the middle of 2019. Outside the US, it is also around half its pre-crisis level, according to Goldman Sachs.

The collapse of capital spending on oil and gas has accelerated with increased ESG investment. This year, green activist Engine No. 1 has landed three seats on the Exxon board. Biden has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported Canadian oil across the US Big oil companies are not embarking on expensive new projects for fear that they will end up being “stranded assets.” OPEC chief Mohammed Barkindo has lamented “a global campaign [contra] the oil industry to displace oil and gas investors. ” Shell predicts that global crude production will fall 1% -2% a year.

Activists may have their hearts in the right place, but many seem to overlook the fact that investing in renewables is itself highly energy intensive. So in the short term, we are going to need more crude. Environmentalist Jeremy Grantham (my former boss at GMO) points out that it takes four or five years to recover the energy used to make wind turbines and other renewables. John Hess, head of the independent US oil producer that bears his name, predicts that the 16 trillion green investments planned will “turbocharge” oil demand in the near future.

At the same time, conventional demand is recovering faster than expected. US road traffic has surpassed its 2019 level. There is more to come as the airline industry reopens. The reduction in oil inventories is accelerating. Futures trading below the spot price (backwardation) has made it unprofitable to store it. Cushing, Oklahoma, the largest storage facility in the US, is operating at half capacity. Goldman predicts that Brent could hit $ 90 by the end of the year, but adds that the rise in long-duration crude could turn out “non-linear” if storage runs out. Omani Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhy suggests that “energy starvation” could drive oil to $ 200. But OPEC is in no rush to help: its members refuse to increase supply.

A level close to $ 200 would halt the recovery in its tracks. Central banks are literally powerless in the face of an energy crisis. Printing money would only fuel inflation, as it happened in 1973. The bubble of everything in stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and baseball cards would burst. The rise in the price of energy would raise the price of food. “Few understand that cheap food, clothing, and shelter depend on cheap energy and that potatoes are actually made from fossil fuel,” wrote Howard T. Odum in Environment, energy and society (1970). The gas shortage has already darkened Dutch greenhouses and forced Johnson to rescue a fertilizer producer.

Odum believed that all activity involved energy transfer. He coined the term emerged to describe the amount of energy required to generate a certain level of production. Standard of living, he said, was best estimated by annual emergency use per person. If the amount of energy circulating through the system is reduced, production will drop. Renewables may one day replace cheap energy from hydrocarbons. But, contrary to what Johnson says, it won’t be easy.

The world economy will have to restructure. Supply chains will have to contract and many businesses that depend on cheap energy (or cheap labor) will be unviable. Odum believed that true wealth is stored energy. Cash and nominal bonds are mere claims to wealth. Much of this wealth on paper would risk evaporating. When the economy contracts and consumer prices rise, inflation-protected bonds that produce negative rates may be a safer bet. Gold, which has the highest integrated energy content of any natural material, according to Odum, looks especially attractive: it is no coincidence that the 1979 oil crisis was accompanied by a bubble of this barbaric relic.

The rise in crude should encourage more investment. But first the shares of traditional energy providers will have to rise. Oil companies may not exist as we know them for several decades. But, in the meantime, they must be considered as tobacco companies. Shunned by ESG investors, their cost of capital has risen. But first-rate finance teaches that a high cost of capital equates to a high return. For those who dare not invest in oil and gas production, there are always futures. With them in backwardation, you even pay to speculate.