Going back to school is no longer a challenge, thanks to the HP Instant Ink service

If you are far-sighted, we are convinced that you will have already started preparing to go back to school. You may have almost everything ready, and only have a few details to close by early September. You have set up your laptop, you have all the books and materials you are to use, But what about your printer, do you have it ready to print everything you need? Whether you have answered yes or no, keep reading, because what we are going to tell you next is of interest to you.

Setting up a printer and preparing to go back to school can be complicated, and keeping it always ready once we return to the routine can end up becoming a burden, especially if we have to find and compare ink cartridge prices, and to take the car to go to a store that is far from home to be able to buy them. All this can make us lose valuable time, and in the end it will end up becoming a nuisance, even more so if we have to do it frequently.

HP Ink to the rescue: going back to school has never been so easy, or so affordable

The HP Instant Ink service offers us something very interesting, completely forget about ink and print with total freedom While we contribute to environmental care, and without any commitment. Sounds good, right? Well keep reading, we are going to tell you everything that this service can do for you.

As we said at the beginning of this article, buying ink cartridges at a good price is one of the biggest s that any printer owner must face. It may take us a long time, and going out to buy them can also become a problem, especially if the store we have to go to catches us far from home. We would also have to keep an eye on the ink levels to check them frequently and avoid running out of ink at the worst possible moment.

This is very important, and to show a button. Imagine that your child has an important paper to print for school, or that you have a key project to bring to the office on Monday. Saturday night you get ready to print it and you discover to your horror that you don’t have enough ink left to print it. Well, with the HP Instant Ink service this would not have happened because:

The printer would have checked the ink levels automatically and placed an order before the cartridges you are using run out.

You would have received the pack of new cartridges at home and without shipping costs, and you would have them ready to install them in the printer when you need them.

Thanks to the HP Instant Ink service you will never run out of ink again, you won’t have to go out and buy cartridges and you’ll always have all the ink you need at home. Printing has never been so convenient, but you can also save 70% on ink with this service thanks to its billing model based on pages printed.

When you buy ink cartridges you are paying for a specific amount of ink that allows you to print a certain number of pages. If you print in color, with high quality and full page, you will be spending a lot of ink, and your printing costs will skyrocket. With the HP Instant Ink service this is no a problem because:

It doesn’t matter how much ink you consume, only the pages you print.

A page printed in color, high quality and full page will cost you the same as a page printed in black and white and low quality.

You’ll always have Original HP ink for reliable, quality printing.

You can freely print the pages included in your plan, and if you don’t spend them all in one month you will have them available for the next month.

Sustainability and freedom: you control your subscription at all times

To sign up for the HP Instant Ink service you need to choose from one of the five available plans. Each plan includes a certain number of pages you can print per month for a fixed fee, and you will always enjoy the automated and home service without shipping costs, even with the plan of 0.99 euros.

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

HP Instant Ink Service does not impose any type of commitmentso you can change your plan at any time and adapt your subscription to your needs at any time, without having to waste time or give explanations, since you can make the change online (through your customer account).

So, for example, if you sign up for the 10 pages per month printing plan to test the service and then decide that you want to upgrade to a higher plan, you won’t have any problems. The same will happen if you sign up for a higher plan and then decide to downgrade to a lower plan. you have complete freedom in this sense.

Last but not least, also you can contribute your grain of sand to the care of the planet with the recycling program included in your monthly subscription. Through this program you can recycle all the cartridges you spend at no cost and effortlessly, using the postage-paid envelopes that you will receive with each new pack of cartridges.

All the advantages and values ​​that we have told you about in this article make HP Instant Ink a reference service in the world of printing, and we do not say so, but the users themselves say so. Take a look at their opinions on HP Instant Ink.

Content offered by HP.