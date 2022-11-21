GOGOBEST GF300, a folding wide-wheel ebike for less than 800 euros

If you are looking for a wide wheel bike, ideal for going to the mountains, the beach and more, pay attention to the new GOGOBEST.

This is the GOGOBEST offer for Black Friday, an offer in which the GF300 costs less than 800 euros with the coupon F7WQ68.

We are talking about a bicycle with an aluminum alloy frame, very light. It has front and rear double oil spring suspension structure and newly upgraded 48v12.5Ah power lithium battery.

Its brushless motor is 1000W, and the wheel diameter is 20*4.0, suitable for snow roads, asphalt roads, gravel roads and potholes.

main features

These are its main strengths:

Foldable design and aluminum alloy frame. Large payload rear frame, T4T6 heat treated 6061 aluminum frame with shock spring. The dual oil spring suspension and lockable front fork are used to give the rider a more comfortable experience during a collision. Wheel diameter 20*4.0 inches, width up to 10cm, has anti-slip and anti-vibration functions.

48V 1000W motor. The 1000W brushless motor is lightweight. Its internal use of star gear design can amplify torque and improve energy efficiency conversion rate.

48V 12.5Ah battery. completely hidden inside the frame, waterproof and dustproof, double protection and always stable.

Autonomy up to 100Km. It can reach a mileage of about 65KM in pure electric mode and about 100KM in power assisted mode. It is capable of climbing 35% slopes without effort.

Maximum speed limited to 25 km/h.

Transmission system 7-speed, SHIMANO imported from Japan, optional. GF300 includes SHIMANO TX50R right finger dial and TZ500 rear derailleur. The rear derailleur can be adjusted in 7 gears.

It also has a 5-inch smart LCD meter, smart LCD instruction, with IPX6 waterproof and dustproof quality.

link and price

You can get it at gogobest for 759.99 euros from November 22 to 30, with a 5% discount thanks to coupon F7WQ68

An extra Euro can get you a tool pack worth a total of 49.99, consisting of a 11-in-1 Bicycle Repair Tool Kit, a USB LED Bicycle Rear Light and a Bicycle Disc Brake Lock System .