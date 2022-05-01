GOG returns to its roots with the Good Old Games

GOG is one of the most popular video game stores on the Internet, even though it was born with one premise and has ended up thinking about another. But it’s never too late, if happiness is good and honoring the saying, the Good Old Games are back on GOG… although it sounds like a cacophony!

And it is that as you already know, GOG is the acronym for Good old Games, the hallmark with which the platform was born, although as we have pointed out, it was losing over time. It should be remembered that GOG is owned by the Polish company CD Projekt, developer of games such as the franchise of The Witcher or most recent Cyberpunk 2077whose bet was so ambitious and whose performance was so tepid, that it caused economic problems for the company.

It was last year when CD Projekt announced a change in GOG’s business model that hasn’t been finished producing, it’s not clear why, because they haven’t explained it. The truth is that from the intentions of reducing the GOG catalog to “a curated selection of games” that would mean saying goodbye to many of the classics that are sold there, the company has managed to continue as usual… more or less.

While the GOG name long ago ceased to be equivalent to Good Old Games to evolve as a store towards a more standard model, with the particularity of selling almost all DRM-free games or continuing to represent itself as a refuge for old jewels from very past generations, just a few weeks ago they were reaffirmed in the leitmotiv of Google Old Games, advancing movements in this sense. And those movements have arrived.

That’s the way it is, GOG announces Good Old Gamesa specific section of the store dedicated exclusively to those good old games: «some are loved and appreciated by many, others did not have the time to have the attention they deserve. Discover Good Old Games, including titles available only here that we have brought back into circulation, now gathered and displayed in one place! », they present the section.

And, how could it be otherwise, Good Old Games opens with a lot of discounted games. Some examples of best sellers include classics like STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, The Curse of Monkey Island, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Baldur’s Gate, Tomb Raider: Anniversary either Return to Castle Wolfensteinamong many others with which you can do for very little.

Head over to Good Old Games to take a look at what’s out there, which is a lot. These introductory sales began yesterday, April 29 and will end on May 9.