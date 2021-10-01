GOG celebrates its anniversary with numerous discounts

Good old Games, better known as GOG, is one of the most popular game stores on the internet, as well as one of the oldest. He is celebrating his thirteenth anniversary online these days and he is doing it as expected, with discounts on a multitude of titles. Do you fancy something?

If your answer has been affirmative, you have to know – I’m sure you already know, but just in case we repeat it – that although it is no longer what it was, the name GOG does not come from nowhere: from its inception it was a store very focused on classic games and even today it maintains a strong attention for them, although it is possible to find titles from all eras, also triple to last generation.

In fact, GOG is equally well known – I’m sure you know this too, but for those who don’t know it – for being owned by the Polish company CD Projekt, owner in turn of CD Projekt Red and developer of games such as the franchise of The witcher or the most recent Cyberpunk 2077, among others. In other words, in GOG, the game runs between games, worth the redundancy.

Indeed, CD Projekt is something like, saving the distances, the Polish Valve: in the development of their own games they are more on par, despite the fact that GOG is far from equaling Steam … and its advantages over this , having them has them, such as downloading games. If there is not much talk of GOG as of Steam, it is because of the importance of one and the other; A different case is that of the Epic Games Store, which only attracts attention by giving away games.

But let’s get back to the point: what can you find of interest at GOG’s “anniversary party”? There are more than two hundred games on offer, so a bit of everything: from spectacular RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2 at 60% discount to classics like the Fallout original at half price, the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 40% of its current price … Everything is to go around in search of something that attracts a lot of attention.

You have all the discounts for the GOG anniversary at this link. Oh, and remember that GOG also supports cross-platform, so you can find games for Linux, Mac and Windows.