Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect Join Epic Games Store Free Games

Continuing with a new week of free games, this time the Epic Games Store surprises us with the availability of a triple A previously exclusive to Sony, along with one of the most popular games on Steam.

Following the same procedure of previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the tabs of each of the titles (Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect), and complete the complete purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from desktop app, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to use the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for a week, being the new deadline next Thursday 2 December until 4:59 PM (peninsula time).

Godfall Challenger Edition

While this is not the full version of the game, it is certainly a good way to test out this once PlayStation exclusive on PC.

And it is that Godfall Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a maximum level Valorplate, gives you skill points and equips you with a variety of lethal weapons. Take on the final three game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials. Defeat your enemies and you will be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and hack in paired co-op mode with up to 3 players to prove your skills, upgrade your character, and crush your enemies.

Godfall minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10



Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600



Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage: 50 GB of free disk space

50 GB of free disk space Directx: Version 11

Prison Architect

Only the most ruthless wardens can contain the most dangerous criminals. Design your penitentiary by hand in Prison Architect.

Distribute the prison spaces as you see fit, but don’t limit your inmates too much or you will run the risk of encountering a flood, a fire, a fight or a riot. Get government grants and direct funds to fight diseases, criminal gangs, legal disputes; make your prison the safest and “morally correct” place by hiring armed guards, psychologists, doctors, lawyers, and snitches; Or play to try to escape from your own prison or the more than 12,000 created by other players in Escape mode.

Prison Architect minimum requirements