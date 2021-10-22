God of War will come to PC with 4K resolution and DLSS

After the numerous rumors and leaks, finally Santa Monica Studio has just confirmed on the official PlayStation blog the imminent arrival of God of War on PC, dating the arrival of this first of Kratos in this saga of Norse mythology for next January 14, 2022, and anticipating some of the technical improvements that this version will have, among which a resolution up to 4K and support for NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Starting with the latter, NVIDIA DLSS technology will allow larger features to achieve higher resolutions without sacrificing performance, also adding other technologies such as NVIDIA Reflex, offering a low latency experience and compatibility to play. in widescreen on ultra-wide monitors with a 21: 9 ratio.

In addition, the port will support Full compatibility with DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers nativelyAlthough if we prefer, it can also be played with a mouse and keyboard, with a new control optimization that will even allow us to fully customize the combinations of all the keys.

Finally, although at the moment the minimum and recommended requirements have not been specified, we do already know that God of War it will occupy only 80 GB of disk space, being compatible with DirectX 11.

Thus, currently we can already find the page of the game listed on both Steam and Epic Games Store, through which we can already pre-buy the game at a price of 49.99 euros. In addition, all those who make the purchase before the official launch of the game, will be able to have access to the following additional content and aesthetics:

Death’s Vow Armor Set for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian skin for shield

Buckler of the Forge skin for the shield

Shining Elven Soul skin for shield

Dökkenshieldr skin for the shield

God of War, another exclusive that leaves the Sony consoles

In recent years, Sony has slowly started to bring its PlayStation exclusives to PC, with plans to port more titles in the future. God of War will join other great exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone among the list of games that have made the leap to Windows. The timing of the release should also help Sony build even more buzz for God of War Ragnarok, which, while still lacking a specific release date, is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

It is curious to see how the general trend of developers is increasingly moving towards this multiplatform format instead of looking for real exclusivity, opting for temporary exclusivities, like those already seen in the Epic Games Store or Sony itself, which has already raised some strong rumors for some of its most powerful releases such as Demon’s Souls or Final Fantasy XVI.