God of War to headline PlayStation Plus free games for June

Still not officially announced by Sony, an anonymous source has leaked the next free PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus users (PS Plus) that can be claimed throughout the month of June. And it is that coinciding with the arrival of the new subscription model, it seems that the company would be preparing to offer us three great titles with nothing less than God of War in the lead, Accompanied by Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

In the absence of official confirmation, these games are expected to be available Starting next Monday, June 6deadline for claiming the titles currently available from PS Plus.

God of War (PS4)

The award-winning installment of Kratos that presented a whole paradigm shift in the saga. And it is that in it we meet an older Kratos, who has left behind the world of the Greek gods to try to adapt and live in peace in the mortal lands of the north, still strange to him, along with his family. .

However, the past does not seem to want to let him go, forcing him to face new unexpected dangers while seizing the opportunity to act as a father. Thus, together with his son Atreus, he will venture into the deepest and most inclement lands of Midgard to fight to complete a personal quest.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Lead your team and fight online to prove who is the best ninja. Fight in teams of four to compete against your friends locally or other players online, and bring to life the battles so characteristic of the well-known anime and manga saga. Additionally, Shinobi Striker’s graphics have been completely revamped with a new graphic style created from scratch, with more prominent characters and environments, and much more impressive visual effects.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4 and PS5)

Launch into action as one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters in these crazy platform battles, with a roster of superstars including SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Korra, Cat-Dog, Danny Phantom, the Thornberrys, Arnold, the Rugrats and many more recognizable faces from TV, all with unique moves and attacks inspired by their personalities.

God of War Ragnarok just around the corner?

With just one day to go until the next State of Play launch event, the fact that the company is offering a high-quality title like God of War among its free games gives us a lot to think about. And it would not be the first time that Sony has taken advantage of the expectation or hype of the moment to promote its games, as it did this month by giving away FIFA 22 (still available on PS Plus) just before the start of the UEFA Champions League .

However, Sony’s own managers confirmed that this first event would be focused on the announcements of third-party companies and other studios outside its parent company, so no news from God of War Ragnarok could be expected here.

However, this week the celebration of the Summer Games Fest will also take place, a fair that will replace E3 2022 this year, in which the main announcements of the games expected for the remaining months of this year and next will be focused. thus leaving the window open to the possible announcement of the date of this sequel from Kratos’ last adventure.