god of war review: a divine conversion on pc

The landing of Kratos – with a child in tow – on the shores of Steam and Epic Games Store is an appointment that users have been waiting for for some time, since the beginning of Sony’s approach to the PC market. However we are talking about one of the most popular exclusives of recent years (if you want to know more here is our review of God of War for PS4), as well as a technical jewel that on PlayStation 4 proudly sported an extraordinary graphics sector, designed to squeeze the power of an already machine to the last drop. on the avenue of sunset.

Starting from these assumptions, it is clear how the prospect of seeing God of War grappling with much more performing hardware has titillated – and not a little – the appetites of the videogame audience, thanks to the curiosity to verify the flexibility of the Santa Monica engine. Study, in its first test beyond the borders of the PlayStation ecosystem. A trial that fortunately gave the desired results: the new edition of the adventure, curated by the Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive, fully retains its “jaw-breaking” properties, thanks to a number of thickness improvements and a truly optimized work. convincing.

A conversion worthy of the god of war

Considering the old gen birthplace of the title in question, it is likely that many have turned up their noses at the sight of the requirements of God of War for PC released last month by the development team. A misunderstanding as frequent as it is long-standing, son of the mistaken belief that the hardware equipment of consoles and PCs are perfectly comparable, when in reality there are a large number of discriminants that can considerably alter the outcome of a porting job.

In the case of God of War, for example, we are talking about an engine modeled to make the most of the specifications of a single game machine (and derivatives), with the contribution of technical expedients calibrated to match its particular characteristics. It is therefore a very different production chain from that which represents the standard of the PC market, with an outcome that at the time managed to surprise even the habitual users of desktop gaming. In fact, in 2018, the result of the efforts of Cory Balrog and associates was a masterpiece that – in qualitative terms – it wouldn’t look out of place on level setup screens either, a far cry from the “muscular” constraints of Sony’s flagship. This is in fact the keystone of the whole speech: almost four years after its debut God of War is still a spectacle for the senses, and in all honesty we have not found any real dissonances between the technical merits of the proposal and its actual “heaviness”.

All the more so considering the improvements introduced in this version, capable of further enhancing the features of a majestic artistic direction, which embellishes every aspect of the work. Although the texturing has not undergone major interventions, except for what concerns the resolution, the general quality of the staging is significantly better thanks to the use of advanced techniques such as GTAO (ground truth ambient occlusion) e SSDO (screen space directional occlusion), both of which are involved in approximating the effects of global illumination.

The combination of these two methods allows to obtain a more realistic rendering of the light attenuation, also by simulating some of the chromatisms generated by the reflected light. All hand in hand with a conspicuous increase in the maximum resolution of shadows and volumetric effects, to which is added a more generous management of screen space reflections, obviously subordinated to the choice of the graphic preset.

Although the assortment of settings is not exceptionally wide, in line with the canons of this genre of productions, God of War still boasts a more than satisfactory scalability, thanks also to the implementation of valuable features such as DLSS and FSR. Taking advantage of Nvidia’s technology (Quality preset) and opting for a mix of settings between High and Ultra, we obtained a rendering very close to native 4K (sometimes indistinguishable), with a frame rate generally above the 60 fps threshold (70 -75).

To get the same values ​​without the DLSS we had to bring the resolution to 1440p, with an obvious sacrifice in terms of image definition. With the same presets, the AMD alternative guarantees a generally higher frame rate (not by much), however, in the face of a significantly lower cleaning of the scene, especially for what concerns the elements in the distance. However, we are talking about an absolutely acceptable compromise, which allows you to easily obtain a good balance between performance and graphics quality. In both cases we noticed some reasonable dips in the more open portions of the game world, and some micro-stuttering in the vicinity of the transition zones from one area to another, presumably due to background loading.

Staying on the subject, installing the game on an SSD (SATA) we recorded very short loading times, even lower than those found on PS5. On a couple of occasions we happened to glimpse some pop-in phenomenon, but we are still talking about isolated cases, which in no way affect the enjoyment of the adventure. Both the LOD and the viewing distance have in fact been increased in order to minimize the occurrence of these asperities, which generally remain well hidden from the view of the players.

Particle effects have also received a welcome “blow”, with positive consequences both on the spectacularity of the fighting and on the magnificence of the scenery, among leaves dancing in the wind, snowy swirls and mystical sparks released by ancient rituals.

Overall, in short, the new edition of God of War exhibits a respectable level of optimization, which confirms the value and malleability of the engine forged by Santa Monica Studio, at the base of a sensory experience that shows exceptional production values ​​even on PC. The only discordant note is represented by the mysterious absence of an exclusive full-screen mode (it is possible to play only in a window or in “borderless” mode), even if it is all in all a venial sin, since this omission does not seem to generate problems whatsoever.

An unforgettable epic

Beyond the merits of Jetpack Interactive, authors of a port of considerable invoice, it is impossible not to pay homage once again to the phenomenal talent of Santa Monica Studio and the courage of Cory Balrog, singer of an epic as powerful as it is delicate. The abandonment of the Olympic pantheon in fact marked a real turning point for the Spartan’s exploits: once the flames of revenge had subsided, Kratos was finally able to discard the bloody robes of avatars of fury, the total instrumentality of his characterization.

God of War is the story of a man haunted by the ghosts of a dark past, of a father who still doesn’t know what it means to raise a child. The relationship with Atreus is the trigger and the leitmotif of a touching coming-of-age story, which quickly leaves behind all traces of banality to embark on the stages of an intense path of personal growth, which will gradually lead Kratos to come to terms with their own nature and fully assume the role of parent. This is the central knot of a weft that unravels between the meshes of an incredibly rich and multifaceted universe, which rewrites the Norse cosmogony to compose a narrative mosaic as articulated as it is evocative, supported by a monumental sound sector and a direction that amplifies the emotional echo of each sequence, expertly enhancing the meaning of barely mentioned gestures and silences full of pathos .

The transition to the action adventure territories is also enhanced by a substantially flawless world design, which offers the audience an inexhaustible treasure trove of invitations to explore, rewarding the resourcefulness of users with rewards of all kinds, including legendary artifacts and tantalizing scraps of lore. The evolution of the character moves hand in hand with a layered and effective rolistic progression system, built around a visceral, deep and damn satisfying combat system, which immediately demonstrates how the soul of the saga is still there, ready to overwhelm players with a storm of fervent battles.

In this regard, we can confirm that fans of the mouse & keyboard combo will have no problem in fully enjoying the brutal first fruits offered by the game, since the peripherals in question are more than well suited to the playful needs of the proposal. This is just the icing on the cake of an inviting offer, shaped to celebrate the PC debut of a video game icon in the best possible way, waiting to find out what fate awaits the Spartan beyond the gates of Ragnarok.