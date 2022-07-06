God of War Ragnarök will be released on November 9 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

- Advertisement -

Sony has set a release date for one of the most anticipated PlayStation games, God of War Ragnaroksequel to the title that in 2018 began Kratos’ wanderings through Nordic lands and that was very well received by both the public and critics.

Santa Monica Studio took quite a risk with 2018’s God of War by introducing notable changes to the formula that was released around 2005 on PlayStation 2. The game took on a slower pace and gave Kratos’ personality more depth. , whose motivations were too focused on revenge in the Greek line of the saga. However, the move turned out quite well, so the existence of a sequel was almost a given unless the studio saw it as unfeasible to at least approach the quality of the first installment in the Nordic lands (many point out that this is the reason why Half-Life 3 does not exist).

God of War Ragnarök was originally scheduled for release in 2021, but was delayed because Santa Monica Studio wanted to offer “a game of the highest quality while maintaining safety and well-being”. Surely the developer is capable of cutting the pressure she feels with a knife, because here it is not only about publishing the sequel to a game, but also about meeting unbridled expectations.

Sony has officially announced that God of War Ragnarök It will be released on November 9, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but seeing the huge expectations, it would be better to be cautious and not be surprised in case it is delayed again. For now there is nothing official about a PC version, although with the good reception it has had and continues to have the port of the original game, which also works very well on the Steam Deck, it is likely that Sony will announce it in the future.

Sony will launch various editions of God of War Ragnarök with additional content and material, which are Deluxe, Collector’s Edition and Jötnar Edition (Jötnar Edition). Buying any of the editions depends on how much a fan of God of War is, since most of them will surely only be interested in the game itself and that it is in good condition to enjoy it. We leave you with a cinematographic trailer published by PlayStation Spain and a video in which you can see a unbox of the collector and Jöntar editions.

