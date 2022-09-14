“God of War Ragnarök”: Story trailer shows fresh gameplay scenes

“God of War Ragnarök” will be released on November 9th, now there is a new trailer. Sony also announced Tekken 8 and Rise of the Ronin.

At its “State of Play” event on Wednesday night, Sony released a new trailer for the upcoming “God of War Ragnarök”. The video features gameplay and cut from the upcoming action-adventure and gives a taste of the game’s story.

The successor to “God of War” is scheduled for release on November 9th for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. He continues the story of war god Kratos and his son Atreus in Norse mythology. In terms of gameplay, too, “Ragnarök” obviously carries the DNA of its direct predecessor, which came on the market in 2018.

“God of War” in the north

Sony had already published the first gameplay scenes from the action game last fall. This time, series protagonist Kratos is to visit all nine worlds of Norse mythology together with his son Atreus. According to the developers, the new part should primarily deal with the Nordic gods Freya and Thor, who are not in good terms with the father-son duo because of events from the predecessor.

The combat system should also be based on the highly acclaimed gameplay of its predecessor. However, Sony Santa Monica writes in a blog entry that they want to give players more freedom when fighting in the new part. In addition to Kratos’ axe, the Chaos Blades are also used again.

Tekken 8 and Rise of the Ronin

In addition to the new trailer for “God of War Ragnarök”, Sony showed several new games at its “State of Play” event. This includes the traditional fighting game “Tekken”, which is based on the Unreal Engine 5 in its eighth offshoot. The game is announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The Japanese studio Team Ninja wants to establish a new brand with “Rise of the Ronin”. The samurai action game takes place in the late 19th century and is visually reminiscent of “Ghost of Tsushima”. In terms of play, “Rise of the Ronin” is less down-to-earth – the combat system apparently includes flaming swords, scorpion grappling hooks and lots of somersaults.

