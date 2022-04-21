God of War joins the list of titles available on GeForce NOW

not a week, not a Thursday without the arrival of new titles to the GeForce NOW catalog, the cloud gaming service that, with its multiple levels of access, makes it possible for us to play really demanding titles on systems whose technical specifications are well below the minimum requirements for these games. With NVIDIA’s server platform taking over the workload, GeForce NOW users only need a fast, reliable Internet connection and little else. What’s more, they don’t even need a computer, as the service is also accessible from other devices.

GeForce NOW, as we have already told you before, offers three levels of access. Entry is completely free and allows game sessions of up to one hour. Of course, with this modality you may have to wait a few minutes to access, since there is usually a waiting list, and the advanced graphic settings are not available. Still, to be able to play and, furthermore, see for yourself how it works and what the service offers, it is the best option.

Next we find the priority level of GeForce NOW. In it, we will be able to use advanced graphic functions, such as DLSS and ray tracing, we will have priority access to the service’s servers (that is, we will not have to wait before playing) and, in addition, the maximum duration of the session lasts up to six hours. Its price is 9.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros if you opt for the semi-annual payment method.

And at the top of the range is GeForce NOW RTX 3080 which, as you can deduce from its name, makes available to its users the possibility of experience the graphical power of a high-end GPU of the latest generation. With this mode, users using an NVIDIA Shield device will be able to enjoy 4K image quality. The price of the monthly subscription in this case is 19.99 euros, and it also offers a significant discount with the semi-annual subscription, whose price is 99.99 euros.

GeForce NOW: What’s New

Until a few weeks ago, Thursdays were the day when new games were added to the service, but since two weeks ago, it’s also the day when we hear about new demos being added. And it is that, as we already told you, now the service also offers the possibility to try game demos and trailersthus recovering the spirit of the demo discs that gave us console players so much joy a couple of decades ago.

Regarding the demos, NVIDIA announces the arrival of Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles and Nobody – The Turnaround at GeForce NOW, to which more titles will be added in the coming days.

And when it comes to compatible games, as we have already indicated at the beginning the big star of this week is God of War, a PlayStation classic that, in its jump to PC, has been redesigned to get the most out of the features of today’s computers. Thus, with its inclusion in GeForce NOW, all gamers will be able to enjoy these advances, from any device and without performance and performance problems.

These are the eight titles that are added to GeForce NOW: