God of War and other games are up to 75% off in Epic Games’ holiday sale

Started this Thursday (15), the PPC Games Store Year-End Sale epic games🇧🇷 In this year’s action, the platform promises title with up to 75% discount. Offers are for a limited time and will run until January 5th.🇧🇷 Among the titles on offer are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Standard Edition (with -67%), EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Standard Edition (with -60%), Goat Simulator 3 (with -25%), God of War (with – 40%), Assassins Creed Odyssey – Standard Edition (at -75%) and more.





It should be mentioned that the epic games It is too giving away one free game a day over the Christmas period of 2022. This Thursday, the free game is tower defense Bloons TD 6which will be available for redemption until 1pm tomorrow, December 16th. In addition, the Epic Games Store is offering a 25% off holiday coupon, which is automatically applied during checkout for multiple eligible single or combined games of $29.99 or more. Check the regulation here🇧🇷