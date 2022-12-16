HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGod of War and other games are up to 75% off in...

By Abraham
God of War and other games are up to 75% off in Epic Games' holiday sale
Started this Thursday (15), the PPC Games Store Year-End Sale epic games🇧🇷 In this year’s action, the platform promises title with up to 75% discount. Offers are for a limited time and will run until January 5th.🇧🇷

Among the titles on offer are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Standard Edition (with -67%), EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Standard Edition (with -60%), Goat Simulator 3 (with -25%), God of War (with – 40%), Assassins Creed Odyssey – Standard Edition (at -75%) and more.


It should be mentioned that the epic games It is too giving away one free game a day over the Christmas period of 2022. This Thursday, the free game is tower defense Bloons TD 6which will be available for redemption until 1pm tomorrow, December 16th.

In addition, the Epic Games Store is offering a 25% off holiday coupon, which is automatically applied during checkout for multiple eligible single or combined games of $29.99 or more. Check the regulation here🇧🇷

Here are some of the games on sale:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Standard Edition: in BRL 199.99 for BRL 65.99 (-67%);
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Standard Edition: in BRL 299 for BRL 119.60 (-60%);
  • Goat Simulator 3: in BRL 161 for BRL 120.75 (-25%);
  • God of War: in BRL 199.90 for BRL 119.94 (-40%);
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Standard Edition: in BRL 179.99 for BRL 44.99 (-75%);
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: from BRL 239 to BRL 78.87 (-67%🇧🇷
  • Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition: from BRL 69.99 to BRL 34.99 (-50%);
  • Far Cry 6 – Standard Edition: from BRL 249.99 to BRL 82.49 (-67%🇧🇷
  • cyberpunk 2077: from BRL 199.90 to BRL 99.95 (-50%🇧🇷
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: from BRL 59.99 to BRL 23.99 (-60%🇧🇷
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: from BRL 99.96 to BRL 19.99 (-80%🇧🇷
  • The Division 2 – Standard Edition: from BRL 89.99 to BRL 26.99 🇧🇷-70%);
  • Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition: from BRL 199.90 to BRL 65.96 🇧🇷-67%);
  • Cities: Skylines: from BRL 74.99 to BRL 22.49 🇧🇷-70%);
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition: from BRL 149 to BRL 37.25 (-75%🇧🇷

More offers can be checked here🇧🇷

And you, did you like the promotions? Tell us in the comments down below!

