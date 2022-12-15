God of War: Amazon announces official order for the series, releases synopsis

As we know, Sony is very committed to expanding the PlayStation franchises beyond consoles, which means not only releasing games on other platforms but also investing heavily in adaptations of these franchises for TV and cinema.

Uncharted has become an extremely well-received adaptation by audiences, but we know that the future holds a The Last of Us TV series on HBO, a Ghost of Tsushima film directed by John Wick, a series based on Twisted Metal and a Horizon series on Netflix. In addition, earlier this year, Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, revealed that they were negotiating with Amazon to produce a series based on the iconic God of War franchise, but did not give many details about the project.

This week, Amazon announced the official order for the first season of the series, which means that production is cleared to begin.

Through a press release, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television revealed that the TV adaptation of God of War is officially happening. The series will be directed by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), while Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) will write and executive produce the series. Additionally, 2018’s God of War director Cory Barlog will also serve as an executive producer. Amazon also made it clear that the show will directly adapt the 2018 game God of War, which picks up long after Kratos’ journeys through the Greek realm.