God of War: Amazon announces official order for the series, releases synopsis

Update (12/14/2022) – GS
As we know, Sony is very committed to expanding the PlayStation franchises beyond consoles, which means not only releasing games on other platforms but also investing heavily in adaptations of these franchises for TV and cinema.
Uncharted has become an extremely well-received adaptation by audiences, but we know that the future holds a The Last of Us TV series on HBO, a Ghost of Tsushima film directed by John Wick, a series based on Twisted Metal and a Horizon series on Netflix. In addition, earlier this year, Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, revealed that they were negotiating with Amazon to produce a series based on the iconic God of War franchise, but did not give many details about the project.
This week, Amazon announced the official order for the first season of the series, which means that production is cleared to begin.
Through a press release, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television revealed that the TV adaptation of God of War is officially happening. The series will be directed by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), while Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) will write and executive produce the series. Additionally, 2018’s God of War director Cory Barlog will also serve as an executive producer. Amazon also made it clear that the show will directly adapt the 2018 game God of War, which picks up long after Kratos’ journeys through the Greek realm.
The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exile from his bloody past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. His beloved wife dies, Kratos sets out on a perilous journey with his estranged son to scatter her ashes on the highest peak – his wife’s last wish. Kratos soon realizes that the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one that will test the bond between father and son and force Kratos to fight new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.
The confirmation that the series will focus on Kratos’ new journey may end up disappointing some older fans of the franchise, who expected the production to narrate the Spartan’s story from the beginning and even serve as a motivation for Sony to launch remakes for the games. older. Hopefully, we’ll get some good flashbacks to iconic Greek moments.
Original text – 08/03/2022
Sony and Amazon in talks to turn God of War into a TV series on Prime Video
One of the biggest names on PlayStation will be able to embark on a new adventure, but this time on television. According to deadlineAmazon is in talks with Sony to turn God of War into a live-action television series.
Recently, it was revealed that Disco Elysium and Life is Strange will also be getting series on the service.
The adaptation would come from the creators and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, responsible for The Expanseby the showrunner of The Wheel of Timein addition to a partnership between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, the studio that will handle all adaptations of the Japanese company’s games.
The God of War franchise was created by Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. It appeared in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 and told the story of the Spartan warrior Kratos on a brutal journey through Greek mythology to take revenge on the God of War, Ares. The series features seven games across four generations of consoles. The new chapter, Ragnarok, could come out in September of that year.
In February, Amazon Studios signed a deal with the Sonic movie producer for video game adaptations. The company has plans to invest in this area, which is little explored in the streaming market. She already has a Fallout series in development and an interest in adapting the Mass Effect franchise.
If the deal goes through, this won’t be Sony’s first TV adaptation. Peacock recently announced a Twisted Metal series featuring actor Anthony Mackie. Announced last year, HBO is also preparing a series of one of the biggest hits of the PlayStation, The Last Of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
