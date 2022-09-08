Gocase launched accessories for iPhone 14 even before the launch of the device

got ahead of Apple and launched its new Apple smartphone cases even the announcement event of the manufacturer’s new s. The company’s event took place today (7), on the same release date as the . However, the brand of the items acted a little earlier. The recognition of Gocase is no wonder, as it is very aware of technology and current events. In 2021, she even created an antiviral cover as a measure to collaborate with the fight against Covid. At the time, the accessory promised to inactivate up to 99.9% of viruses that remain on smartphones.

The manufacturer, in turn, is not the first to launch accessories for the new devices in the iPhone line. In August, another brand even made cases available for Apple smartphones. Now, as for the Gocase models, its co-founder and product director named Bruno Bastos confirmed that one of the highlights is the Case Duo Pro model. - Advertisement - According to Bruno, it is made with a military technology that guarantees protection for impacts in falls of up to 3m in height. In addition, the construction material is rigid polycarbonate on the outside. On the other hand, the inner region is made of flexible TPU.



