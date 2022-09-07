Goat Simulator 3, the goat simulator returns to its old ways

Few games have attracted as much attention in the sector as Goat , a game that starts laughing in a few minutes.

If any of you don’t know him, I’ll sum it up quickly: you’re a goat, and you have to go around the world hitting and jumping like… a goat.

- Advertisement -

There are games that help to relax a bit, others activate our neurons (take a look at the new ResCube), others make us laugh, and others are more focused on the emission of adrenaline. It’s hard to know where the goat might fit in, as it’s a game where the smiley face is always present, but constant violence is not lacking in every hit.

The fact is that the developers of Goat Simulator 3 have given details about this third round. They have published the release date, November 17, and we already have a trailer to amuse Greeks and Trojans:

Engines that make them fly, wings, weapons, various clothes… a wild game that follows the line of Goat Simulator.

Created by Coffee Stain, the game will feature several multiplayer minigames, including King of the Hill, The Floor is Lava, and Prop Hunt.

- Advertisement -

We have known for a long time that Goat Simulator 3 would be a reality. We first saw it at this year’s Summer Game Fest, with a cinematic trailer parodying the original Dead Island 2 trailer.

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through the Epic Games Store, so if you like the theme, stay tuned because it’s almost there.