Goat Simulator 3 is real and it’s wonderful news

The world is divided between those who have played Goat Simulator at some point and those who don’t know what they’re missing. Just a few months ago I gave it to a friend who didn’t know it, and the initiatory experience of playing it for the first time was simply sensational. And there are few things more undervalued in life than putting yourself in the skin of a goat.

In case you are one of the people who do not know Goat Simulator, which we already told you about when it arrived on PlayStation and which won a well-deserved award at the Steam awards for the best titles of 2016, specifically in the category “The best that can be done with a farm animal We talk about the game that launched Coffee Stain Studios to stardomwhich later surprised us with titles as interesting as Satisfactory.

As its name indicates, Goat Simulator is a goat simulator, but not just any goat, No. We are talking about a goat whose main ability is to sow chaos, and who can also count on endless accessories to do so. The goal of the game is… well, let’s just say to demonstrate, in a free world setting, the level of chaos you’re capable of generating. The physics are absolutely unreal, the effects of the blows are much more devastating than in real life, and at least during the first hours of the game it will make you oscillate between your mouth open in disbelief and the laughter after accepting the nonsense.

The original Goat Simulator was published in 2014, and later some DLC with new maps and mechanics were edited, in addition to enabling an online mode with which we could combine the destructive effect of several goats. It was a complete success that today we can still find in digital stores, and to which every once in a while we want to go back for a few hours to make a fool of ourselves with the excuse that it is not us, that it is an illiterate goat that has half crying city.

And, in news that will fill many people with joy, among which I undoubtedly include myself, Coffee Stain Studios and Epic Games have announced, with a promising trailer, that Goat Simulator 3 will be published next fall. Yes, you read that right, Goat Simulator 3, which will surely make you wonder about Goat Simulator 2, right? Well, as you may have already guessed, and it won’t surprise you if you already knew the original or are already starting to get an idea of ​​how this studio works, the answer is that there was no second part, Goat Simulator 3 is the second part of Goat Original Simulator.

It is not much what the trailer tells us, and it seems that at least in its market debut the PC version of the game will only come to the Epic Games Store. It will also come to PlayStation and Xbox and, although it is not clear which versions of them, we can imagine that it will be both for the current generation and the previous one, since we should not expect a title designed to get the most out of the new generation.