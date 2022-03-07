Go for Telegram! WhatsApp will also allow you to create polls

Little by little, the WhatsApp messaging application is closing the gap with one of its great rivals: Telegram. We are talking about the possibility of creating surveys directly in the application, not using an additional app or website to achieve it. A good addition that has shown users its high utility, especially in groups. The truth is that this absence is something that was not very well understood, since we are not talking about something that is especially complicated to implement. The fact is that from what has been known the well-known messaging service is already testing the implementation of the creation of surveys directly in the application, so you can ask your friends the restaurant where you want to stay or the film chosen by all to go to the cinema. Obviously, and as can be seen in the image that we leave in this article, it is clear that there is still a long way to go before the new function becomes a reality. How will the creation of surveys be Taking into account the possible changes that will occur, since everything is under development, it is possible to see the pattern that the tool that will be implemented will have. An example is that the first step will be to establish the question that you want to ask, as it cannot be otherwise. Once this is done, different answers can be established that the rest of the members of the group can select if they wish (and, at the moment, the number of these that will be possible to use is not clear, but surely there are more than five) . Normally, additional additions are allowed, such as identifying images and establishing a duration in which the survey is active. And, the latter, is quite relevant, since it allows the desired result not to last forever. Unfortunately, you don’t have a final picture of what the poll you create will look like in chat. For this, we will have to wait a little longer. WhatsApp will make everything safe This will be achieved thanks to something that is indicated from the source of the information: the surveys are end-to-end encrypted following what is offered by default in the messaging application. Therefore, those who are outside the group in which the question is generated will not be able to see anything at all, and neither will hackers. The fact is that it is very clear that work on creating surveys for WhatsApp is already underway in the company -such as the creation of communities-, so it is to be hoped that they will become a reality in a short time. And this is something necessary, since Telegram has quite an advantage here… and therefore offers advanced options in this regard. >