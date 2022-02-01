Search here...
Tech News

Gmail will have a new design that will make your work easier

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Google team announced that it will change some aspects of the Gmail interface to offer a better work experience to the user.

We tell you what it is and how you can implement the new design in your Gmail account.

Read:

Samsung Q950TS Smart TV wins 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award

Gmail launches new integrated view

Google will start rolling out an integrated view in Gmail to make it easier for users to access Meet, Spaces, and Chat, as seen in the image above.

The idea is that the new navigation menu makes it easier for users to toggle between their Gmail inbox, pending chats, or the ability to join work meetings. And of course, the blue bubbles will indicate if there is pending content when the user is in another section of the menu.

This integrated view will start to be tested from February 8th. So users will be able to enable this new view of Gmail from the settings, and return to the classic version at any time. This phase will last from February to April, so during this time users will decide whether to try this design or not.

But starting in April, the integrated view will start rolling out by default in Gmail, though users will be able to go back to the previous version from settings. And from the second quarter of 2022, the integrated view of Gmail will become the only option. So users will not be able to switch between one view and another, or return to the classic version. This is the roadmap that the Google team has shared for the new integrated view of Gmail.

As the Google team mentions, this Gmail design change will be available for these accounts:

Read:

Apex Legends Mobile is coming to Android before May as a closed beta

Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as for G Suite Basic and Business customers

Previous articleOnePlus 10 Ultra might look like 10 Pro but with periscope lens
Next articleGoogle Chrome for Android will prevent you from closing all open tabs by mistake
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Zotac ZBOX CI331, an efficient, economical and fanless mini-PC

Zotac is one of the great specialists in mini-computers and has all kinds of models in its catalog,...
Tech News

Tesla put up for sale in China a karaoke microphone to use in its cars

Tesla continues to enrich the experience it offers to those who own one of its cars. Recently,...
Apps

Google Chrome for Android will prevent you from closing all open tabs by mistake

If you are one of those who open many tabs in the browser, this novelty of...
Tech News

Gmail will have a new design that will make your work easier

The Google team announced that it will change some aspects of the Gmail interface to offer a better...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.