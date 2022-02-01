Gmail will have a new design that will make your work easier

The Google team announced that it will change some aspects of the Gmail interface to offer a better work experience to the user.

We tell you what it is and how you can implement the new design in your Gmail account.

Gmail launches new integrated view

Google will start rolling out an integrated view in Gmail to make it easier for users to access Meet, Spaces, and Chat, as seen in the image above.

The idea is that the new navigation menu makes it easier for users to toggle between their Gmail inbox, pending chats, or the ability to join work meetings. And of course, the blue bubbles will indicate if there is pending content when the user is in another section of the menu.

This integrated view will start to be tested from February 8th. So users will be able to enable this new view of Gmail from the settings, and return to the classic version at any time. This phase will last from February to April, so during this time users will decide whether to try this design or not.

But starting in April, the integrated view will start rolling out by default in Gmail, though users will be able to go back to the previous version from settings. And from the second quarter of 2022, the integrated view of Gmail will become the only option. So users will not be able to switch between one view and another, or return to the classic version. This is the roadmap that the Google team has shared for the new integrated view of Gmail.

As the Google team mentions, this Gmail design change will be available for these accounts: