Gmail web improves searches with more relevant and contextual results

Google continues to improve the search experience on its popular email service Gmail, an effort it has made tirelessly over the years to provide the best possible experience in this area.

Based on what was announced last July with the arrival of better search options and suggestions thanks to new machine learning models to offer more precise and personalized results, Google is now announcing one more improvement for Gmail searches.



- Advertisement -

Of course, now it focuses solely on the search experience in the web version of this platform, omitting, without officially knowing the reason for this, its possible arrival in native mobile applications.

One more contribution that adds to past efforts

The company says Gmail on the web now “includes better search results based on your recent Gmail search activity,” meaning that searches will now take past search history as a cue. more to offer better results, expressed as follows:

This enhancement to Gmail search makes results more relevant and contextual

The search giant urges you to go to a support page to have more information about this improvement that has just begun and that will be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks.

On the other hand, Google announces that the mechanisms for sharing Google Documents, Sheets and Presentations files in the Google Meet chat are simplified, noting that:

Now, if you’re presenting or joining a meeting from a file, you can easily share that file with meeting attendees via in-meeting chat.

- Advertisement -

In this regard there is also a dedicated support page for more information.

More information: Google