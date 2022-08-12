Gmail trick: how to select everything using the web version

- Advertisement -

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that , Google's free email client, is one of the best options on the market. It offers a large number of possibilities that make it very useful and being multiplatform increases its possibilities of use. But it is not perfect, an example is that the all that is not very advanced. We tell you how to do this from the web client. One of the first things you need to know about this feature is that, whether you like it or not, you won't be able to use it on the Android or iOS of Gmail. This is something really incredible and that does not make much sense. Therefore, you have no choice but to use your computer and its browser client to take advantage of this tool. And this is what we are going to show you how to achieve it quickly and effectively (well, as effective as it can be, of course). How to select everything in Gmail on your desktop client What you have to do is what we will show you after this paragraph, but it is important that you know that once you perform the complete action, you remove the selected messages from the tray (you can always find them in the Gmail trash can). Nothing is complicated and irreversible and this is always something very positive to keep in mind. Access Gmail in the browser as usual and, if necessary, enter your account credentials. Now access the desired tray or stay in the main one, it all depends on what you want to delete. The easiest way to achieve this is by using the shortcuts that you have on the left side of the screen. Now you have to look at the top left for a small box that is right at the beginning of all the icons with Gmail functions. It has a small arrow pointing down and if you press it you will see several options (in your case you have to use All). Once you have done this, you must use the trash can icon at the top of the web version interface and the deletion is done automatically. You can repeat this continuously as many times as you need. It is important that you know that it is possible to set certain filters so that you do not delete something by mistake. An example is that if an email has a star selected as important, it will not be deleted. Therefore, you can be very calm if you have everything perfectly organized. There isn't a much easier way to get Select All in Gmail, and that's something that Google should improve (although it is possible to execute some commands to achieve this goal, but this is complex and many users don't decide to use them for this reason) .