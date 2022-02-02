Search here...
Gmail tests its new look, and will make the total change in the middle of this year

By: Brian Adam

Although it had been a while since the last big change in its application, it seems that starting next week Google will begin to make a new big change in its messaging service, with the arrival of a whole new look for Gmail. As specified by the company itself, during this week progressive access will be opened to users so that we can test the new interface that will integrate all your applications (Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat and Google Spaces) in one view.

In fact, Google itself has shared a screenshot that shows an interface similar to the current appearance of Gmail, but with the rest of the services added in a small additional bar on the left side of the screen. In this way, it is hoped to achieve greater fluidity and a more efficient workspace. Thus, the rest of the functions such as Chat, Spaces or Meet, can also be searched through the Gmail search bar eventually.

Gmail new look 2022

So starting February 8, users may start seeing a notice in Gmail asking them to try out the new format that Google is adding to the service. It’s supposed to more closely integrate other conversation services like Meet, Chat and Spaces on the same screen as Gmail.

On the other hand, if we wish to participate in this first phase of testing, we will continue to have the option to return to the current view anytime. However, starting next April, Google will implement the new look as the default for all users. Even so, we will still have a little more margin to finish getting used to the new changes, since we will have the option to return to the previous interface for a few more months, at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

