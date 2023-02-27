Gmail suffers instability and goes off the air this Monday (27), report users

Several users have reported problems when trying to access the gmail this Monday (27). The e-mail service Google suffered a instability and went off the air. Apparently the issue was resolved a few hours later by the company.
According to information from the Downdetector website, which monitors the availability of digital services, reports of problems in Gmail began around 9:30 am, reaching a peak of almost a thousand notifications after 10 am this Monday.
In addition to users living in Europe, several residents of the United Kingdom and the United States also reported problems with the e-mail service. So far, Gmail has not commented on what happened and the platform was already working earlier this afternoon.
Therefore, there was no official confirmation from Google about any problems with Google or Gmail itself, and the outage apparently ended quickly. And you, also faced difficulties with the service this morning?
