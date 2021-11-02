Gmail recovers an old button that will make it easier for you to start writing emails

Gmail is, surely, the leading application in the world when it comes to email, and any changes that Google introduces to it, end up suffering from millions of users around the world. So it is normal for Mountain Viewers to think twice about changing things forever. And even so, despite the fact that from time to time we take a touch-up of the interface, or a rethinking of certain buttons and shortcuts, the force of habit (and of the community) can force us to back down. And that is what has happened in the last few hours, where Gmail has returned to the old control that we had available when writing a new email on its website. Back to the usual way As we said, what Google has just announced that will come to Gmail, within its professional and personal Workspace accounts, is that the button to compose a new email message recovers its appearance, position and dominance over the left column in its web version, leaving behind the method that we had been using since the beginning of the year and which was a little more confusing. Why? Although the circular icon with the pencil inside was more concrete and showed what it was for, the Mountain Viewers must have thought that it would be much clearer if they returned to the design of some time ago, which occupied a much more prominent space and, in addition, the word “Compose” appeared. As you can see in the image, Gmail recovers the appearance of that button in which we can start writing a new message. The fault of this change (the current button arrived at the beginning of 2021) is none other than the community, which has complained until it is returned to the previous state. This is recognized by Google itself, where they say that “we have listened to you”, so they return to “the original and larger version of the button” which is “more intuitive”. The date that has been marked for that return is November 3, 2021. As always, that day will be the beginning of the update and distribution in general, a process that will be completed over 15 days, which are the ones that they often use those in Mountain View to set these kinds of changes in motion. So you know, if you were waiting for things to return to your site, Google listens. >