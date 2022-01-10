Gmail reaches 10 billion downloads on Android: it is the fourth app to reach them

The new reference point has therefore increased by an order of magnitude and now indicates altitude 10 billion downloads, a very exclusive club at the moment that includes a handful of apps, to which today no less than Gmail is added. The first to reach this milestone was Google Play Services, a fundamental application for the functioning of every Android device (at least in the West), followed by YouTube and Google Maps.

Gmail is therefore the first not to position itself on the podium, taking home one wooden medal which is however indicative of a truly unparalleled success. Obviously in favor of Gmail weighs his positioning within the Google application package present in each new device, but it is also true that it is still a good client that is used every day by hundreds of millions of people.

Probably the next apps to join this club will be Chrome or Google Search, while for non-Google apps the main candidate is Facebook; it will be interesting to understand how long it will take for the first app external to Google to achieve this result.